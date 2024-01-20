Helena High sweeps rival Helena Capital in first crosstown hoops clash of season

HELENA — Helena High swept rival Helena Capital in a boys and girls basketball doubleheader Friday night at the Bruins' gym.

The Helena girls came away vicorious 44-31. Capital's Anna Cockhill and Katie Sheridan helped the Bruins claw back to within 36-30, but Kylee Gardipee, Madi Todorovich and Ashley Koenig led Helena in the fourth quarter as the Bengals salted the game away.

Todorovich had nine points for Helena. Gardipee added eight points and nine rebounds and Koenig chipped in seven points.

Cockhill finished with nine points and Sheridan added eight for the Bruins.

Capital shot well from the free throw line (13 for 17) but shot 0 for 8 from the 3-point arc. On the other hand, Helenashot 61.9% (13 for 21) from the foul line and added a trio of 3-pointers to help seal the win.

In the nightcap, the Capital boys started the game off on fire from 3-point land as they led 20-7 early in the second quarter. Tevin Wetzel's 15 first-half points helped cut into that deficit and the Bruins led by two at halftime, 25-23.

After another Jaxan Leiberg triple, Helena teammate Manu Melo converted a three-point play late in the game to give the Bengals their first lead of the contest.

The Bengals closed the game on a 12-0 run and outscored the Bruins 17-2 in the final quarter to complete the crosstown sweep with a 46-36 victory.

The next battle between the Bruins and Bengals is set for Feb. 2 at the Helena High gym.

