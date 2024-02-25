Helena Capital boys, girls split Saturday doubleheader with Butte on Senior Day

HELENA — The Helena Capital and Butte basketball teams split a boys and girls doubleheader on the Bruins' senior night Saturday. The Capital girls defeated the Bulldogs 48-35 in the first game, while the Butte boys won the night cap, 59-50.

Helena Capital Bruins 48, Butte Bulldogs 35 (girls)

Katie Sheridan, Anna Cockhill, Taylor Sayers and the rest of the Helena Capital Bruins found themselves trailing 14-11 after the first, but Capital would go on to outscore the Bulldogs 37-21 in the final three quarters behind big nights from nearly every senior.

Sayers led all scorers on senior night with 14 points, seven rebounds and a couple smooth assists. Fellow senior Riley Chandler made the most of her senior night start, adding another nine points and three boards.

Sheridan and Gracie Mockel each finished with eight points, and Cockhill, a future Montana Grizzly softball player, finished with five points, three rebounds and three assists in the home win.

Butte freshman Cadence Graham scored 11 points in the loss, and Brityn Stewart finished the game with nine points.

Hays Bartruff / MTN Sports Senior, Cole Dawes honored pre-game ahead of class AA clash versus Butte to end 2023/24 regular season

Butte Bulldogs 59, Helena Capital 50 (boys)

In the night cap, after seniors Cole Dawes, Kyler Meredith, Dane Quinn, Gabe Fischer and Barrett Haggerman were honored in the Den, the Butte Bulldogs tried to spoil the celebration from the jump.

The Bulldogs kept it close with the hometown Bruins, trailing just 44-43 heading into the final quarter of the regular season. However, Butte would go on to to score 16 points in the fourth while holding the Bruins to only six fourth-quarter points.

Butte's Hudston Luedtke finished with 36 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field. Torree Tompel would add another 11 points.

Dawes led all Bruin scorers with 15 points, hitting 2 for 2 from 3-point range. Junior Merek Mehelish ended the game with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Helena Capital and Butte will each turn their focus to the Western AA divisional tournaments, which are scheduled for next week in Butte.