Hardin boys, girls take Southeast A doubleheader on road at East Helena

EAST HELENA — Hardin came away with a doubleheader sweep at East Helena on Saturday in Class A boys and girls basketball.

Hardin's girls got 12 points from both Dierra Takes Enemy and Taylor Slater on the way to a 63-19 win. East Helena was without two key players in Dymon Root and Keely Hamilton.

Hardin's boys prevailed over East Helena 48-44. After plenty of first-half 3s, the Bulldogs led by one at the break, 19-18.

The duo of underclassmen DeonDray Ellis (13 points) and Slade Olson (9 points, 7 rebounds) helped the Vigilantes explode for 20 fourth-quarter points. Talen Thatcher added 10 points for East Helena.

However, Hardin got three players to score in double-figures as the Bulldogs scored 16 points of their own in the final quarter. Skyler Real Bird led the way with 12 points, Mugsy McCormick added 11 and James Jefferson scored another 10 points, shooting 4 for 5 from the free-throw line.