Great Falls High sprinter Abby MacDonald signs with Eastern Washington track and field

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High sprinter Abby MacDonald signed with the Eastern Washington track and field program on Wednesday afternoon in front of friends, family, coaches and teammates.

MacDonald is a talented sprinter who won the 2024 Eastern AA divisional title in 200-meter dash. She plans to run the 400 for the Eagles.

A torn ACL ended her sophomore season, and a torn meniscus has sidelined her as a senior.

But she’s grateful for an opportunity to compete in college and thankful that the Eagles believed in her ability.

“This means the world. I’ve been plagued with the knee thing for two out of my four high school years,” MacDonald said. “So I was really happy that (EWU coach Erin Tucker) believed in me and what I can do. It just means the world that I’ll get another opportunity in college.”

MacDonald competed 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs as a junior and ran the anchor leg on Great Falls High’s 4x100-meter relay team which recorded a school record and finished second behind only champion Helena at the 2024 Class AA state track and field meet.

MacDonald also competed on the Bison volleyball and basketball teams.

Despite not competing this year, MacDonald is serving in a mentor and coaching role for her supportive teammates.

“Even though I'm hurt, they still want me to be around,” MacDonald said. “They’ve been great and really supportive. Coach (Dave) Killian has been great in helping me get through this and coach (Coda) Tchida has really helped me get stronger."