GREAT FALLS — The crosstown soccer doubleheader at Memorial Stadium ended in deadlock Thursday night, as both the boys and girls matches between Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR finished in 1-1 draws.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Great Falls High, CMR boys and girls soccer battle to draws

The girls teams were still searching for their first goals of the season, and it didn’t take long for the Bison to strike. Freshman Drew Schai scored on a header off a corner kick to put Great Falls High ahead early.

CMR responded in the second half with a goal from Elly Martin to tie the match, while goalkeepers on both sides made key saves to preserve the score.

In the boys match, the goalkeepers also took center stage. Rustler keeper Shane Thomas made several diving stops to keep the game scoreless early, while Bison goalie Grayson Moog matched him with a handful of point-blank saves.

CMR broke through just before halftime when Cooper Fairbanks scored to give the Rustlers a 1-0 lead. Great Falls High answered in the second half off a corner kick rebound from Bedan Kipchirchir to even the score.

Both teams walked away with their first point of the season as the crosstown rivals shared bragging rights for the night.

