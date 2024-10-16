Great Falls High boys, CMR girls claim city cross country titles

GREAT FALLS — When Great Falls CMR freshman Stella Damyanovich crossed the finish line in 20:35.8 to win the annual crosstown city meet, she immediately ran over to the water cooler.

But she wasn’t grabbing a drink just for herself. She spent the next 15 minutes bringing water to every competitor who finished, both teammates and rivals.

“It’s important to me because I feel like we have a really strong connection on our team and with opponents and I just love to be able to help them once they cross that line,” Damyanovich said. "They’re all so fantastic and I really love being with this team.”

Damyanovich’s performance helped the Rustlers claim a 16th stright crosstown title by a single point, 27 to 28. Last year’s city meet champion, Aizalyn Flaten came in second to pace the Bison. Flaten transferred from CMR to Great Falls High in the offseason.

On the boys side, the Bison are defending Class AA champs but lost their top three finishers from the 2023 team. But it didn’t matter. Great Falls High claimed a fifth straight city title 21 to 36 behind four finishers in the top five.

Individually however, Great Falls CMR junior Emerson Hamma claimed medalist honors with a 17:04.1 finish. Bison senior Conrad Schruth was right behind him, crossing the finish line in 17:17.0.

For complete results from the Great Falls Crosstown city meet click here. The state cross country meet is set for Oct. 26 in Missoula.

