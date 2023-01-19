'Nice to be recognized': Glasgow’s Brenner Flaten named Montana AD of the Year

GLASGOW — There are not many high schools in Montana with the pride and tradition of the Glasgow Scotties.

From bagpipes at homecoming, to wearing kilts at state wrestling, to the plaid signage and license plates found all around town - the level of support is unique in Class B.

One of the reasons the Scottie programs have so much support is athletic director Brenner Flaten.

“I’m a big guy on traditions and we have a lot of them here and it's one of the main reasons why I wanted to be here,” said the Glasgow native “I truly feel like athletics and student activities are as every bit as important as academics. And they deserve that place right along academics.”

Last week Flaten was named the 2022 Montana overall Athletic Director of the Year by the Montana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, as voted on by his peers at 182 member schools.

Annually, the MIAAA recognizes an AD of the Year in each of the 4 Classifications (AA, A, B, and C) as well as an overall selection.

“You don't get into being an athletic director for the achievements or the awards or even for the money,” Flaten said. “You just love what you do. But it's nice to be recognized for the time and the effort that you put into the position.”

And as every athletic director and high school coach knows, there’s a lot more that goes into the job than just watching sports.

“You don’t just get to watch varsity sports, you have to be there at the 9 a.m. middle school volleyball game Saturday. Then the evening varsity volleyball or JV football game on the same day. And it's a lot of long nights during the week. It's a lot of long weekends,” Flaten said. “But if you love what you do, that time goes a lot faster and obviously you have to have a supportive family. And I have a supportive wife and for little daughters and they’re around Scottie athletics and right there in this with me.”

In the fall of 2021, Flaten became only the 4th Montana AD in history to earn the distinction of Certified Master Athletic Administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administration.

Flaten is the current President of District 2B and Vice President of the Class B Association. He is a current MCA Clinic Chairmen and serves on numerous state-wide AD committees. He is a past President of the NE MIAAA Chapter, where he was honored as their region’s AD of the year in 2017-18.

This is his 16th year in public education and 9th year as AD at Glasgow High School. He has served as Tournament Director for 46 MHSA Postseason events over the past nine years; including Playoff Football, District & Divisional Volleyball, Basketball, and Track & Field as well Divisional Wrestling, Softball, and Golf.

The MIAAA has been handing out AD of the Year Awards since 1977. Flaten is only the 2nd Athletic Director ever from the District 2B Conference to win Overall AD of the Year in Montana. Malta High School’s Scott King earned the same recognition in 2017. Glasgow High School has only had one other recipient in the past 47 years. Bob Farrell was Overall Montana AD of the Year in 1980, when the Scotties were in the Eastern A Conference.

At the end of their Annual Meeting in Missoula, the MIAAA elevated Flaten from the Class B Director position to President of the state-wide organization.