Gallatin boys stun undefeated Bozeman, girls end in draw

BOZEMAN — Heading into Wednesday's crosstown match, Bozeman was just one win away from closing out the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record, but Gallatin stunned the Hawks with a 1-nil victory.

The lone Raptors goal came in the seventh minute on a fast break down the field. Along the left end line, Max Burke drilled a pass towards the front of the goal to Rowen Luehder who nailed the top back left corner of the net.

This was the first time the Hawks had trailed all season, ultimately suffering their first loss. However, Bozeman still sits on top of the Eastern AA standings, which means they'll secure the No. 1 seed and host a playoff game next week, as will Gallatin.

The Lady Raptors (9-1-4) will secure the No. 2 seed in Eastern AA with Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Bozeman, while the Hawks (7-4-3) notch No. 4.

Both programs will also host home playoff games next week.