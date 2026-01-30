High School College More Sports Watch Now
Frenchtown girls top Dillon, take top Southwest A spot; Beaver boys hold off Broncs

FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown hosted Dillon in a pivotal conference doubleheader on Thursday evening with the regular season well underway and February nearing.

In a battle of the final two remaining undefeated Southwest A teams, the Broncs girls won 59-54 to take the top spot while the Dillon boys defeated Frenchtown 53-50 to get a leg up in the league standings.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Mason Quinn scored 19 points to lead Frenchtown while Jezzy Palmer added 13 and Ryan Lucier scored 11 as Frenchtown's girls improved to 10-2 overall and 5-0 in Southwest A play, while Dillon fell to 10-2 and 3-1. The Beavers were led by Kaitlyn Konen, who had 22. Landri Hartman added 20.

Dillon's boys improved to 7-5 and 3-1 while the Broncs dropped to 7-4 and 2-2.

Will Hansen and Aason Munday each scored 16 points for the Beavers while Cohen Hartman added 10. Frenchtown was led by Hank Smith who poured in 21 for the Broncs.

