Florence boys top Missoula Loyola in double OT; Breakers exact revenge on Falcons

MISSOULA — As postseason play is right around the corner, the regular season still holds some key matchups. Thursday evening was just that, as Missoula Loyola hosted District 6B rival Florence in a doubleheader.

The boys game was decided in double overtime as the Falcons held off the Rams 59-51. In the girls game, the Breakers exacted revenge on their lone loss of the season as they beat the Falcons 67-52.

WATCH THE FULL HIGHLIGHTS:

Florence boys top Loyola in double-OT; Breakers exact revenge on Falcons

Koa Laasch led the way for the Florence boys with 16 points while Brennan Meinhold added 15. Brody Duchien and Bridger Alexander each added 10 for the Falcons who improved to 13-3 and 7-2 in 6B play.

Cameron Buxton led Loyola with 23 points Owen Felton added 12 and Finn Haffey chipped in 10 for the Rams who fell to 13-4 and 6-3.

In the girls game, Spencer Laird was dominant for the Breakers with 33 points while her younger sister, Emme, added 15. After falling to the Falcons earlier in the season, the Breakers evened the season series and improved to 16-1 and 8-1.

The Falcons were led by Jaden Fisher and Emory Ralston who each had 13 as Florence fell to 15-2 and 8-1.

