Eight Bozeman Gallatin athletes sign National Letters of Intent on Monday

BOZEMAN — On Monday, eight student athletes from Bozeman Gallatin signed their National Letters of Intent to compete at the next level.

Three of the athletes were a part of the 2024 state championship basketball team with the Raptors. Zad Rodarte signed with Columbia Basin, Jack Repscher with North Dakota School of Science and Jacob Sonju with Dallas Christian.

Tesse Kamps signed with Idaho for track and field. She looks to end her Raptors career strong at the divisional and state meets over the next two weeks.

Braxton Gray will continue her softball career at Spokane Community College. She also looks to end her high school season strong with Gallatin as it makes a run at state.

Alicia Sadowski signed with Rocky Mountain College for cheer. Hannah Botz signed with Dawson Community College for rodeo. Josie Simcoe signed with Montana State for dance.