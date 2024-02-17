District 5B: Jefferson, Manhattan girls, Three Forks, Manhattan boys advance to championship games

CHURCHILL — In the semifinal round of the District 5B tournament, the Jefferson and Manhattan girls and the Manhattan and Three Forks boys clinched spots in the upcoming Southern B divisional tourney and will play in their respective district championship games Saturday at the Manhattan Christian gym.

Jefferson girls 60, Townsend 22

The second round of the tournament kicked off with the top-seeded Jefferson girls taking on Townsend. Jefferson had a first-round bye coming into this game.

It was the Panthers from the jump as they built and maintained their lead throughout the first half and extended it in the second, taking down Townsend 60-22.

Jefferson senior MacKenzie Layng led all scorers with 14, knocking down three 3-pointers in the win. Sophomore Hannah Stevens followed with 11.

Jefferson will play in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. and automatically qualified for the divisional tournament with the win. Townsend falls to the loser-out bracket and will play at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Manhattan.

Manhattan girls 40, Ennis 31

The second game of the second round for the girls was between the No. 2-seeded Manhattan Tigers and the third-seeded Ennis Mustangs.

The game started out tight, with Ennis jumping out to a narrow lead. Manhattan found its rhythm by the second quarter and went into the half with a 24-13 lead. That lead grew in the second half, but Ennis had a late fourth-quarter push. Manhattan held off the upset, winning 40-31.

Manhattan senior Gracie Millimen led all scorers with 14 in her team’s win. Junior Camdyn Holgate followed with 10. Despite the loss, sophomore Marisa Snider scored 12 points for the Mustangs.

Manhattan will play in the championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. and automatically qualified for the divisional tournament with the win. Ennis fell to the loser-out bracket and will play at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Manhattan boys 73, Lone Peak 31

The first game of the second round for the boy’s bracket was top-seeded Manhattan taking on the fifth seed in Lone Peak. Manhattan had a first round bye as the top seed.

Manhattan got out to an early lead and never took the foot off the gas, beating Lone Peak 73-31. The Tigers opened the first quarter with 29 points and knocked down nine 3-pointers throughout.

Freshman Sam Stewart had 20 points in his team’s win, leading all scorers. Both junior Callin Fenno and sophomore Michael Stewart followed with 13 points apiece.

Manhattan will play in the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. and automatically qualified for the divisional tournament. Lone Peak fell to the loser-out bracket and will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Manhattan.

Three Forks boys 49, Jefferson 46

The final game of the second round was between the No. 2 seed, Three Forks, and the No. 3 seed, Jefferson. After a tight contest, Three Forks pulled away for the 49-46 win.

The Wolves will play in the championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. and automatically qualified for the divisional tournament. The Panthers fell to the loser-out bracket and will play at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

For full highlights of the semifinal round, check the video reel above.