District 13C: Drummond girls, Lincoln boys roll to title victories

FRENCHTOWN — With postseason basketball officially here, the Drummond girls and Lincoln boys earned early trophies as the winners of the District 13C tournaments.

Drummond cruised past Seeley-Swan 45-27 in the girls championship game, while Lincoln took care of business over Seeley-Swan's boys in the nightcap, 59-47.

Drummond wasted no time in the girls game taking over as the Trojans led 28-8 at halftime and cruised to the finish line. Charlee Cline led the way with 15 points while Kimber Parsons added 10.

Audrey Stevenson led Seeley-Swan with 11 points.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports The Drummond girls basketball team poses with the District 13C trophy after beating Seeley-Swan in Frenchtown.

The boys game saw a more back-and-forth affair, but it was Seeley-Swan jumping out quickly as the Blackhawks led 16-5 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime.

But Lincoln turned it on in the third quarter, out-scoring Seeley-Swan 20-9 in the third frame, before closing the show to take the district trophy.

Dylan Jakushak led Lincoln with 23 points, Roegun Dietz added 20 and Kayden Riddle poured in 11. Quinlan McClure led Seeley-Swan with 17 points, Jay Garland scored 11 and Derrick Brovold tacked on 10.

The Western C divisional tournament is next Thursday through Saturday in Butte.