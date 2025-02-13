Dillon sweeps Frenchtown in pair of top-5 Class A matchups

FRENCHTOWN — In a pair of top-5 Class A basketball matchups, the Dillon Beavers got the best of the Frenchtown Broncs in a Southwest A doubleheader on Wednesday evening.

The girls game was decided in a 35-33 thriller as No. 3 Dillon beat No. 2 Frenchtown, while the boys game saw the top-ranked Beavers race past the No. 5 Broncs 69-53.

In a defensive slugfest, Frenchtown led in the girls game 12-11 at halftime. Dillon would then find the advantage in the second half as it led 27-17 with 6:30 to go in the fourth quarter before Frenchtown mounted a comeback and briefly led 30-29 late in the quarter.

A pair of big baskets from Kylie Konen proved to be the difference as Dillon held on for the win. The Beavers improved to 12-1 overall and 4-1 in Southwest A play, while Frenchtown dropped to 10-3 and 5-1.

Konen led Dillon with 12 points while Mason Quinn paced Frenchtown with 16.

In the boys game, the Beavers were led by huge performances from Kyler Engellant and Carter Curnow. Engellant finished with 30 points and Curnow added 26, as Dillon led 30-21 at halftime and really pushed down on the gas to pull away in the third quarter.

Dillon improved to 12-1 and 5-0 while Frenchtown dropped to 10-3 and 4-2. Cooper Michaud led the Broncs with 16.

