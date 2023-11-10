Community support helps maintain high standard for Belt athletics

BELT — Year in and year out, the Belt Huskies have one of the most successful athletics programs in the state. In the last decade alone they’ve won eight Class C state championships across volleyball, football, boys and girls basketball.

What’s the secret? At a recent pep rally the answer was obvious. Hundreds of students shouting “Go, Belt, Go” at the top of their lungs. Elementary school kids staring wide eyed at their high school heroes. It gets loud in the Belt gym and the Huskies thrive off of the support.

The Husky football team are the defending 8-Man champs and will host undefeated Ennis in the state semifinals on Saturday. While the Belt volleyball team earned the No. 1 seed out of the North, where they hope to add their third state title since 2016.

Click the video to be transported to a raucous Belt High School gym

