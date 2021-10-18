Watch
Class AA soccer playoffs open Tuesday; state pairings

Posted at 8:10 AM, Oct 18, 2021
BILLINGS - High school soccer's postseason is full speed ahead across Montana starting Tuesday with Class AA first-round action.

Billings West's girls and Bozeman's boys are this year's top seeds from the Eastern AA. West will host Great Falls High at 4 p.m. while Bozeman draw's 8th-seeded CMR at 6 p.m.

In the Western AA, Helena's top-seeded girls host Butte at 2 p.m. Missoula Hellgate's boys entertain Kalispell Flathead in a 7:30 kickoff.

All highest seeds will host throughout the tournament with re-seeding after each playoff round.

Tuesday's full pairings for boys and girls can be seen here.

Class A boys and girls soccer playoffs opened last week and enter the semifinal round this weekend.

