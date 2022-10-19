Class AA soccer: Missoula Sentinel programs, Big Sky girls advance in first round

MISSOULA — The Class AA soccer playoffs are officially underway in Montana with first round games beginning on Tuesday.

The city of Missoula played host to three of those games to kick off the opening round.

Missoula Sentinel's girls program topped Kalispell Flathead 3-0 to start the day, as the Spartans overcame a stellar performance by Flathead keeper Joy Sund. Haley Wolsky scored twice for Sentinel and Brooke McKittrick added another as the Spartans advanced to the quarterfinal round. Sentinel, the No. 3 seed from the Western AA, will take on Billings Skyview, the No. 2 seed from the Eastern AA, on Friday in Billings.

Missoula Big Sky's girls withstood a quick strike from Helena Capital to come back and win, 2-1. Capital got a goal from Lauren Hoxie early in the first half, but two goals from Michenna George in the second half propelled the Eagles to the win. Big Sky, the No. 4 seed from the Western AA, will take on Bozeman Gallatin, the No. 1 seed from the Eastern AA, on Saturday in Bozeman.

Sentinel's boys wrapped the day up with a 2-0 win over Butte. The Spartans, the No. 4 seed in the Western AA, will take on Bozeman, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern AA, on Saturday in Bozeman.

