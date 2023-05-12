Bozeman Lacrosse dominates Billings West Bandits 15-1 in Senior Day win

BOZEMAN — It was a successful senior day for the Bozeman lacrosse team, who dominated Billings West on Thursday night, beating them 15-1.

After the senior day celebrations, the Hawks got off to a hot start and did not let up.

Connor Baller had three goals, leading all scorers. Wyatt Stoddart, Logan Springer and Harrison Walpoe all tied for second-most with two apiece.

The D2 team for Bozeman will be on the road this weekend.

Up next for Bozeman D1, it's the lacrosse state tournament next week, and it's not too far from where they played tonight — they’ll get to play in front of their home crowd right down the road at Montana State.