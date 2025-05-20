Bozeman, Gallatin athletes sign national letters of intent

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, Bozeman High and Gallatin High had their final groups of signees make their commitments official by putting pen to paper.
Here are the students from Bozeman who will continue their athletic chapters at the next level:
- Christian Malloy, Rocky Mountain College, men's basketball
- Lucy Al-Chokhachy, Cal Poly Humboldt, women's soccer
- Kaitlyn Thorn, Ottawa, women's wrestling
- Paige Gerlach, Colorado College, women's lacrosse
Here are the students from Gallatin who will continue their athletic chapters at the next level:
- Ben Morasko, Montana Western, football
- Ren Fritz, Ripon College, track and field
- Issey Ross, UC Santa Barbara, cross country and track and field
- Emery Streets, Washington State, women's soccer