Bozeman, Gallatin athletes sign national letters of intent

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday, Bozeman High and Gallatin High had their final groups of signees make their commitments official by putting pen to paper.

Here are the students from Bozeman who will continue their athletic chapters at the next level:



Christian Malloy, Rocky Mountain College, men's basketball

Lucy Al-Chokhachy, Cal Poly Humboldt, women's soccer

Kaitlyn Thorn, Ottawa, women's wrestling

Paige Gerlach, Colorado College, women's lacrosse

Here are the students from Gallatin who will continue their athletic chapters at the next level: