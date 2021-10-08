Bozeman boys, girls soccer soar past Belgrade in shut out matches

BELGRADE — With only three games left in the regular season, the Bozeman Hawks made the short trip on I-90 for a slate of Thursday afternoon matches against the Belgrade Panthers.

The undefeated Bozeman boys (12-0) shut out Belgrade 5-0, which was highlighted by Drew Johnson's hat trick performance ('10, '50, '61).

Joshua Angell also contributed to Thursday's victory in the 28th minute with a shot to the bottom right corner of the net, while Riley Bloomer scored with just seconds left in the first period off a blocked goal from Belgrade's Shay Schoolcraft.

The Bozeman girls are still fighting for home-field advantage in the first round of State AA playoffs, which is why Thursday's 2-0 shutout was crucial for the Hawks who improve to 6-4-1 on the season.

In the 25th minute, Grace Stoddart scored the Hawks first goal of the game off a fast break down the field.

Four minutes later, Bozeman had a corner kick on the left side of the goal. Miles Al-chokhachy fired the ball down the goal line, which was tapped in by her sister Lucy Al-chokhachy.

Looking ahead to this Saturday, the Hawks will hit the road to Billings for a game against Skyview, while Belgrade travels to Gallatin.