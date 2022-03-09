State C boys: Manhattan Christian, Broadus advance on Day 1

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

(1W) Manhattan Christian 55, (2E) Fairview 36

GREAT FALLS — Seth Amunrud scored 23 points and the Manhattan Christian boys topped Fairview 55-36 in the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls.

The Eagles jumped on top early, but Fairview kept the game competitive in the first half with timely shots keeping the game from getting out of reach. But Manhattan Christian went on a 8-0 run to close the second quarter, for a 32-19 lead at the break.

Amunrud was 6-for-6 from the field in the first half for 14 points. Logan Leep added eight points for the Eagles, Willem Kimm scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds. Jackson Leep and Brody Ayers each had six points.

Hunter Sharbono led Fairview with 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Kanyon Taylor scored nine points, and Jeff Tjelde added eight for the Warriors.

The Eagles will advance to the semifinals where they will face Broadus, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

(1S) Broadus 59, (2N) Belt 52

The Broadus Hawks held off a second rally from Belt to top the Huskies 59-52 in the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls.

Broadus led from wire-to-wire, but after building up a 13 point lead in the first half, Belt mounted a comeback in the second cutting the lead to 50-48 with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But the Hawks closed on a 9-4 run to ice the game.

Dillon Gee led the Hawks in scoring with 13 points and six rebounds. Tytan Hanson added 11 points and eight boards, while Cooper Zimmer scored 10 points off the bench.

Garett Metrione led all scorers with 17 points for Belt, including 11 in the second half. Bridger Vogl notched a double-double for the Huskies with 13 points, 12 rebounds and Keaghn McDaniel scored 12 points. The Broadus defense held Belt to just 33-percent shooting on on 20-of-60 shots.

The South No. 1 seed Hawks will advance to face Manhattan Christian in the semifinals, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Roy-Winifred vs. Melstone, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Froid-Medicine Lake vs. Shields Valley, 7:30 p.m.

