Billings Central just edges Laurel, Whitefish for Class A all-sports title

Billings Central narrowly topped rival Laurel to win the Class A all-sports trophy.

The Rams, who claimed four state championships during the 2020-21 school year, scored 80.5 points to finish just ahead of Laurel, which scored 80 points.

The all-sports rankings were calculated by applying point totals to team finishes in the fall sports of boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer, volleyball and football; the winter sports of boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling and boys and girls swimming; and the spring sports of boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field and softball. Ten points were awarded for a state title, seven points for a second-place finish, six for a third-place finish and so on, down to one point for an eighth-place finish.

Billings Central was strong in a number of sports, winning Class A state titles in volleyball, boys basketball, boys swimming and girls swimming. The Rams also finished second in football, boys golf and girls basketball, tied for third/fourth in boys and girls soccer, fifth in boys track and field, sixth in girls track and field and tied for seventh/eighth in softball.

Forty of Laurel’s 80 points came from state championships in the fall in girls cross country, girls golf, girls soccer and football. The Locomotives added another state title in girls track and field in the spring. They also recorded a second-place finish in boys wrestling, third-place finishes in boys golf, boys basketball and softball, and a fourth-place finish in boys track and field.

Whitefish also finished near the top of the Class A all-sports rankings, totaling 78 points during the 2020-21 school year. The Bulldogs started the year with state championships in boys golf and boys soccer in the fall, and then racked up second-place finishes in girls soccer, boys swimming, boys tennis, girls tennis and girls track and field. They added a third-place finish in girls swimming, fourth-place finishes in girls soccer and girls basketball, a sixth-place finish in girls cross country, and seventh-place finishes in boys cross country and boys track and field.

The complete Class A all-sports rankings for the 2020-21 high school sports seasons are below.

Billings Central — 80.5 points

Laurel — 80

Whitefish — 78

Columbia Falls — 66

Hardin — 50.5

Hamilton — 44.5

Polson — 44

Havre — 41

Corvallis — 38.5

Frenchtown — 30.5

Sidney — 28

Dillon — 24

Livingston — 23.5

Miles City — 21.5

Ronan — 16

Lewistown — 15.5

Glendive — 6

Stevensville — 5.5

Butte Central — 5.5

East Helena — 5.5

Lockwood — 1

Libby — 1