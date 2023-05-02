Belgrade Panthers baseball remains undefeated with 1-0 win over Frenchtown Broncs

BELGRADE — The undefeated Belgrade Panthers took on the Frenchtown Broncs for their senior day on Monday night.

First, the team honored those seniors, many playing at the next level. The seven seniors honored included Caleb Hoppe, Collin Delph, Brody Jacksha, Cameron Ueland, Gideon Green, Diego Casas and Asher Feddes.

Then, it was time for Belgrade to take on Frenchtown in front of a packed crowd. The last time these two teams met was on April 22, where the Panthers beat the Broncs 10-1.

Most of the game saw little offensive action, which started in the first inning. It was one of the seniors, standout pitcher, Collin Delph on the mound for the Panthers who struck out two hitters, and his defense grabbing the out at first.

The Broncs came out defensive as well. It was the third inning where Sawyer Olson finally scored off of Diego Casas’ RBI double.

That was the lone score of the game; it was Delph who kept Belgrade in it with his continuous strikeouts. His defense had his back when there was a rare hit of the game.

Despite the low-offensive game, the Panthers came out on top and won 1-0.

Belgrade Panthers coach Joel Barnett was extremely pleased with how Delph kept them in the game.

“He’s just phenomenal," Barnett said. "I mean every single time we run him out there we expect him to do what he did tonight; just have a crazy pace and really shut down a lineup which he did tonight. Thank goodness for him because he really kept them in the game.”

The Panthers remain undefeated and are back at home on Wednesday night.