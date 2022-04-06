Watch
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Actions

Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls signs with North Dakota State wrestling

IMG_0918.jpg
Courtesy Mike Thilmony
Thompson Falls wrestler Trae Thilmony signs with North Dakota State's program on Monday, April 4, 2022. Thilmony is pictured here with his family.
IMG_0918.jpg
Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 20:44:43-04

THOMPSON FALLS — Thompson Falls wrestler Trae Thilmony is taking his talents to the Division I college level.

The Blue Hawk standout made his college decision official on Monday, his family told MTN Sports. Thilmony signed his letter of intent to compete for the Bison on Monday in Thompson Falls' gym.

Thilmony completed his high school wrestling career as a three-time state champion back in February where he won the Class B-C 145-pound title. Thilmony also won 120-pound and 132-pound crowns during his time with the Blue Hawks, and he finished his career as the first ever three-time state wrestling champion in Thompson Falls history.

Thilmony, who also helped lead the Blue Hawks to the 8-Man state football title in the fall, went 143-8 in his high school wrestling career.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state