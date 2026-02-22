BILLINGS — The wait is over in Sidney, as the Eagles were again crowned Class A state wrestling champions inside First Interstate Arena at MatraPark on Saturday.

Sidney put six wrestlers into the championship round but needed just one of those to win to secure the team title. The Eagles only got one individual champion in Aaron Schmitz at 157 pounds, but that was the win that put Sidney over the top.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State A wrestling: Sidney marches to 14th team title, first since 2022

The title marks Sidney's 14th as a team, 11 of which have come since 2000.

"You win a divisional title, you win a divisional title, and if you don't win one you have 365 days to win another one," Sidney head coach Guy Melby said.

The Eagles amassed 235 points, narrowly out-pacing second-place Hardin's 232. The Bulldogs had five individual champions on Saturday. They were perfect in the championship round, as Jesse Grossman (118), Chris Grossman (144), Cale Nedens (150), Bruno Pallone (215) and Cody Kills On Top (285) all claimed individual titles.

Pallone was also the quick-pin award winner this weekend. His championship match lasted 15 seconds.

Laurel, which came in vying for a third consecutive team title, finished in third place as a team. The Locomotives had one individual champion, as Holden Hoiness made it back-to-back state titles.

Also of note on the Class A mats, Columbia Falls senior Blais Cronk survived his championship match at 165 pounds with a 4-2 decision. He then proposed to, and got a yes from, his girlfriend, who happens to be the coach's daughter.

