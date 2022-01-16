Results: Kalispell Flathead wins Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic wrestling tournament

MISSOULA — The defending Class AA state wrestling champions made another big statement on Saturday, as Kalispell Flathead won the team title at the annual Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Invitational at Missoula Sentinel High School.

Flathead won the prestigious western Montana wrestling tournament by racking up 314.5 points. The tournament, one of the largest regular season prep wrestling tournaments in the state, began on Friday and concluded on Saturday with the championship rounds.

University High from University, Washington took second with 221 points while Coeur d'Alene High School from Idaho took third with 217 points. Butte was fourth with 206 points and Belgrade rounded out the top five with 151.5 points.

Ten of the 13 weight class championships were won by wrestlers from Montana, including four who are reigning state champions. Kalispell Glacier junior Teegan Vasquez, a two-time state wrestling champion, won the 132-pound class with a pin over Butte's Kip Pumnea. Vasquez won the 120-pound title last year as a sophomore.

Helena Capital's Caron DesRosier, the reigning 138-pound champion, also won the 138 bracket on Saturday, as he defeated Justin Windauer of Columbia Falls by 9-3 decision.

Avery Allen of Bozeman, a two-time state champion who won the 145-pound AA title last year, won the 152- pound bracket at the Jug Beck with a pin of Coeur d'Alene's Demarco Piazza.

Rounding out the reigning titlists was Havre's Orion Thivierge, a two-time Class A state champion who won the 170-pound title last year for the Blue Ponies. He won the 170 bracket on Saturday with an 11-3 major decision over Flathead's Anders Thompson.

Ronan's Ridge Cote won the 113-pound bracket while Belgrade's Mason Gutenberger, a state runner-up last year, won the 120-pound bracket. Fellow Panther Carter Schmidt won the 126-pound bracket while Flathead's Gabe Lake won the 160-pound bracket.

Flathead added another first-place finish with Noah Poe-Hatten in the 182-pound bracket. Poe-Hatten also was a runner-up at state a year ago. Capital's Talon Marsh rounded out the Montana winners with a victory in the heavyweight bracket.

Below are the top eight finishers from each bracket and team scores from the 2022 Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Invitational. Day 1 results can be found here.

Team scores

1. Flathead 314.5

2. University High 221.0

3. Coeur d Alene 217.0

4. Butte 206.0

5. Belgrade 151.5

6. Havre 149.0

6. Helena Capital 149.0

8. Glacier 122.0

9. Ronan 109.5

10. Columbia Falls 99.0

11. Lake City 83.0

12. Gallatin 79.0

13. Ferris 77.5

14. Powell 77.0

15. Bozeman 75.5

16. Missoula Sentinel 65.0

17. Corvallis 55.5

18. Libby 53.0

19. East Valley (Spokane) 46.5

20. Hamilton 45.0

21. Superior 42.0

22. Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart 40.0

23. Browning, 33.0

24. Missoula Hellgate 20.0

25. Polson 17.0

26. Whitefish 14.0

27. Helena 12.0

Individual results

103

1st Place Match



Christian Kelly (Coeur d Alene) 21-2, Sr. over Davin Naldret (Flathead) 17-4, So. (Fall 5:21)

3rd Place Match



Libby Roberts (University High) 17-4, . over Reid Whitlock (Butte) 19-10, Jr. (MD 11-0)

5th Place Match



Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 4-2, Fr. over Mayokii Fish (Browning, ) 4-3, Fr. (Fall 1:26)

7th Place Match



Wyatt Nicholson (Powell) 13-12, Fr. over Cauldin White (Missoula Sentinel) 7-7, Fr. (TF-1.5 2:31 (16-0))

113

1st Place Match



Ridge Cote (Ronan) 24-1, Fr. over Aiden Downing (Flathead) 19-8, Fr. (Fall 5:07)

3rd Place Match



Trey Whitlock (Butte) 24-6, Sr. over Matthew Lemer (Havre) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Place Match



Zach Macdonald (Lake City) 21-4, Jr. over Jeison Ingram (Ferris) 19-11, Jr. (Fall 4:19)

7th Place Match



Garrett Bosch (Glacier) 4-2, So. over Isaiah Christiansen (Gallatin) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 0:00)

120

1st Place Match



Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 5-0, So. over Max Dillon (University High) 8-6, Jr. (Fall 2:47)

3rd Place Match



Kyler Raiha (Butte) 22-8, Sr. over Diesel Thompson (Flathead) 19-8, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match



Fabian Torres (Ferris) 22-9, Sr. over Marley Erickson (Libby) 3-3, So. (SV-1 6-2)

7th Place Match



Will Rossi (Coeur d Alene) 13-8, Fr. over Landree Aurund (Whitefish) 3-3, Fr. (Dec 13-6)

126

1st Place Match



Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 26-0, Jr. over Tyler Walker (University High) 20-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:12 (15-0))

3rd Place Match



Blaine Leonard (Lake City) 18-4, Jr. over Dane Lake (Flathead) 16-7, Fr. (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match



Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 5-2, Jr. over Decker Milender (Superior) 22-4, Jr. (Fall 3:23)

7th Place Match



Karson Pumnea (Butte) 21-10, Fr. over Alyssa Randles (Coeur d Alene) 15-6, Jr. (Fall 1:45)

132

1st Place Match



Teegan Vasquez (Glacier) 5-0, Jr. over Kip Pumnea (Butte) 22-7, Jr. (Fall 1:47)

3rd Place Match



Asher Kemppainen (Flathead) 20-5, Sr. over Jesse Anson (Hamilton) 18-6, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match



Dax Larsen (Coeur d Alene) 21-8, Jr. over Koda King (Ronan) 19-7, Fr. (Dec 9-2)

7th Place Match



Xzavier Elgee Sanders (University High) 16-9, Jr. over Josiah Kilman (Columbia Falls) 17-7, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

138

1st Place Match



Carson DesRosier (Helena Capital) 5-0, Sr. over Justin Windauer (Columbia Falls) 30-3, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match



Maverick McEwen (Butte) 25-6, So. over Kaleb Shine (Glacier) 4-2, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match



Mason Keough (Coeur d Alene) 18-8, Sr. over Tristian Stygles (Havre) 5-3, So. (Dec 10-3)

7th Place Match



Cade Gardner (Flathead) 19-6, Jr. over Jason Davis (Corvallis) 8-3, Jr. (Fall 1:30)

145

1st Place Match



Q`veli Quintanilla (University High) 22-0, Jr. over Fin Nadeau (Flathead) 23-2, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match



Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart) 15-3, . over Porter Craig (Coeur d Alene) 11-3, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match



Landon Bishop (Ronan) 16-6, So. over Cooper McGovern (Gallatin) 5-3, Fr. (MD 12-1)

7th Place Match



Oden Currier (Belgrade) 10-7, Sr. over Connor Konda (Butte) 20-11, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

152

1st Place Match



Avery Allen (Bozeman) 17-0, Jr. over Demarco Piazza (Coeur d Alene) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 2:45)

3rd Place Match



Cade Troupe (Flathead) 17-5, Jr. over Samuel Thomas (University High) 17-8, Fr. (Fall 2:37)

5th Place Match



Logan Linn (Belgrade) 17-8, Jr. over Bodee Davis (Corvallis) 5-5, Jr. (Fall 0:47)

7th Place Match



Riley Pleninger (Havre) 5-2, Sr. over Joey Wise (Libby) 3-3, So. (Fall 1:52)

160

1st Place Match



Gabe Lake (Flathead) 24-2, Jr. over Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 4-1, Jr. (MD 15-4)

3rd Place Match



Felix Peterson (Gallatin) 18-5, Sr. over Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 15-7, Jr. (Fall 1:27)

5th Place Match



Carsen Speelman (Coeur d Alene) 17-8, So. over Kendall Pleninger (Havre) 5-3, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

7th Place Match



Morgan McClernan (Butte) 5-2, Sr. over Devin Pierce (East Valley (Spokane)) 11-12, So. (Dec 8-7)

170

1st Place Match



Orion Thivierge (Havre) 5-0, Sr. over Anders Thompson (Flathead) 23-4, So. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match



Brandon Role (Columbia Falls) 26-10, Jr. over Tristan Fisher (Ronan) 14-10, So. (Fall 2:54)

5th Place Match



Riley Downey (Butte) 19-9, Sr. over Cooley Conrad (University High) 16-9, Jr. (Dec 4-1)

7th Place Match



Colter Lindsley (Belgrade) 12-10, Sr. over Gauge Bedow (East Valley (Spokane)) 11-11, Sr. (Fall 2:27)

182

1st Place Match



Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead) 24-0, Jr. over Mason Christian (Butte) 29-1, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match



Kale VanCampen (Havre) 7-1, Jr. over Gavin Millard (Bozeman) 12-6, Sr. (Fall 1:13)

5th Place Match



Jace DeShazer (Libby) 4-2, So. over Kristopher Musick (Missoula Sentinel) 21-10, Sr. (Dec 12-5)

7th Place Match



Aiden Krause (Glacier) 5-2, So. over Naaman Deakins (East Valley (Spokane)) 11-8, Sr. (MD 12-2)

205

1st Place Match



Rylan Rogers (Coeur d Alene) 20-1, Sr. over Chase Youso (Flathead) 23-2, Sr. (Fall 2:31)

3rd Place Match



Xaden Cunningham (Belgrade) 16-6, Sr. over Tayler Lenhartzen (University High) 17-7, Sr. (Fall 1:59)

5th Place Match



Jimmy Dees (Powell) 18-9, So. over Randy Tommerup (Havre) 5-3, Sr. (Fall 4:38)

7th Place Match



Carter Woodson (Superior) 17-10, Sr. over Cadogan Wheat (Hamilton) 13-7, Sr. (Fall 2:33)

285

1st Place Match



Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 5-0, Jr. over Jaxson Washington (Coeur d Alene) 21-6, Sr. (Fall 1:35)

3rd Place Match



Elijah Reems (University High) 20-10, Sr. over Hayden Wienclaw (Ferris) 18-8, Sr. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match



Forest Howell (Flathead) 20-7, Jr. over Xavier Johnson (Lake City) 15-8, Sr. (Fall 3:39)

7th Place Match

