BILLINGS — As they roll out mats toward a fresh field of state tournament wrestlers, only one in Montana can become a four-time individual champion this week: Billings West's Makael (Kael) Aguayo.

"I've always wanted it since I was little … going to the state tournament and being a towel tapper," the soft-spoken Aguayo told MTN Sports.

Related: Billings West's Makael Aguayo gunning for 4th title; 26 others aim to repeat

The 150-pound wrestler has built an impressive resume, holding West's school record for wins with 154 victories against just six losses. This season alone, he's 43-0 with 19 pins and 120 takedowns. Over his career, he's recorded 80 pins and 340 takedowns, according to Bears head coach Jeremy Hernandez.

"I like it because it's just you and the other guy on the mat,” Aguayo said. “Everything's on you.”

Hear Makael Aguayo discuss his climb to potential 4-time state wrestling champion:

Q2 AOW: 'Everything's on you': Billings West wrestling force Makael Aguayo

Hernandez has watched his senior go unbeaten these last two seasons and likes Aguayo’s chances of becoming West's third four-timer in as many years, a feat no other Montana school has ever achieved.

List: 4-time Montana high school wrestling state champions

"There's some pressure on him, but he's had two kids do that the last two years. So, he's in contact talking about, hey, maybe we should do this (or) maybe that just to help him out a little bit," Hernandez said.

Keyan Hernandez and Zach Morse are those most recent four-timers still in contact. Aguayo can become Montana's 43rd overall, also helping West win a fourth straight boys team title.

To get there, he spent all summer crisscrossing the country against the nation’s best.

"We went to Iowa, then Virginia Beach, the U.S. Open in Las Vegas and then Fargo. I wasn't satisfied," Aguayo said.

"He didn't finish how he wanted to, but he's out there competing," Hernandez said.

Driven to become satisfied on Saturday, Aguayo also has another lifelong ear to lean on. He constantly strategizes with his dad Jason, a state champion for West back in the 1990s.

"All the time. Probably every day just (talking) about weights on the team and matchups this year," Aguayo said.

Hungry to wrestle in college, he would love to keep those conversations coming.