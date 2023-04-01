Missoula Big Sky's Izzy Moreno commits to Northern Iowa for wrestling

MISSOULA — One of Montana's top high school wrestlers is headed to the Big 12.

Missoula Big Sky's Izzy Moreno announced his commitment on Friday to compete at the University of Northern Iowa to continue his wrestling career at the college level. Moreno gave his commitment to the Panthers earlier this week and will sign a national letter of intent soon to make it official.

UNI, as well as Indiana and Virginia, were Moreno's top three options for college wrestling programs once his high school career ended.

Moreno closed out his high school career for the Eagles as a two-time Class AA state champion. Back in February, Moreno won the 160-pound title to cap off his senior season. He also won the 132-pound title as a sophomore in 2021.

Moreno's decorated pedigree also comes as he has dealt with Type 1 diabetes as a high-level varsity athlete. Despite that challenge, Moreno has overcome that obstacle to become a two-time champion.

He was also a four-time placer at state in his career with Big Sky, as Moreno took second as a junior at 145 and fifth as a freshman at 120.