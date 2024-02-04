Kalispell Flathead boys, girls lock up Western AA divisional wrestling titles

HELENA — The Kalispell Flathead boys and girls wrestling teams swept Western AA divisional wrestling team titles Saturday at the Helena Capital gym.

Flathead's boys scored 304.5 points to defeat second-place Butte (265 points) and third-place Missoula Sentinel (189.5). The Braves had six individual champions as they chase a state title next week in Billings.

The Flathead girls won the team championship with 297 total points. Butte finished second with 223 and Helena Capital came in third with 129 points. The Bravettes had just one individual titlist — Lucille Libby at 235 pounds — but also had six second-place finishers.

Butte’s Brady Doyle (113); Ryder Mcewen (132) and older brother Maverick McEwen (160) each won their respective weight classes. Helena Capital's Cole Graham won at 182.

Among the local girls highlights included Capital's Taylor Lay taking home first place in the 120-pound class. Helena's Clara Schuele took home the gold at 138.

For more highlights of the weekend's tournament, check out the video above. To see full results for the boys tournament, click here. For girls results, click here.

