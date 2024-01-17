East Helena wrestling honors seniors in mixer with Manhattan, Whitehall

EAST HELENA — The East Helena Vigilantes, Manhattan Tigers and Whitehall Trojans hit the mats Tuesday night for a three-team mixer.

Not only was it an opportunity for the Vigilantes to celebrate their wrestlers on Senior Night, but it gave them another opportunity prior to divisionals which is scheduled for Feb. 2-3 in Hardin.

Vigilante seniors honored Tuesday night include (biographical info provided by East Helena):

Alex Burckhard (who fell to Whitehall's Levi Fuller at 145 pounds) plans to serve in the Army National Guard once he graduates high school. "Wrestling is a lifestyle for me, and it has been so much more than expected," says Burckhard.

Jewel Hurley (who fell to Kylie Brownell of Manhattan at 136 pounds) is a four-year starter on the Vigilante volleyball squad, and has enjoyed her first year experiencing the trials of wrestling and always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude.

Kaylee Sutton (who fell to Manhattan's Payton Johnson in Round 2 at 145 pounds) is another first-year Vigilante wrestler who also has a great attitude through experiencing her first wrestling tournaments. Sutton plans to go to college for radiology.

Sonny Silverthorne (who got injured in his match against Whitehall's Sam Valov at 132 pounds) plans to pursue criminal justice at the University of Montana next fall and is currently enlisted with the Army National Guard.

Layne Powers (won via pin in second round over Whitehall's Ethan Wock at heavyweight) wrestles at the 285-pound weight class. He plans to attend Montana Tech.

Elsewhere, sophomore standout Cooper Dighans got the Vigilantes a pin at 170 against Jack Ratey of Whitehall. Another sophomore Corrisa Baker scored a pin of her own over Manhattan's Hayden Steele.

Manhattans 132 pounder Cooper Smith got a late-round pin over Vigilante freshman Tyson Blanchett. East Helena's Kolby Dusek won via fall in the 152-pound weight class over Manhattan's Kyler Bailey.

The Vigilantes' Bradlee Hahn got a victory over Whitehall's Braxton Walker at 182. EHHS freshmen stood ou as well, with Mason Corwin coming away victorious over Manhattan's Calvin Stanley via fall at 145.

East Helena will travel to compete at the Class A duals this weekend in Butte.

