Great Falls CMR wrestling snaps 18-year crosstown drought, tops Great Falls High in rivalry dual

GREAT FALLS — A longstanding crosstown wrestling streak came to an end under the lights in the old gym Tuesday night, as Great Falls CMR defeated Great Falls High 45–31 in a boys rivalry dual that had been nearly two decades in the making.

WATCH: CMR wrestling snaps crosstown drought

CMR wrestling snaps 18-year crosstown drought, tops Great Falls High in rivalry dual

The win marks CMR’s first boys crosstown dual victory since 2008, ending a run of 19 straight wins by the Bison and delivering a breakthrough moment for coach Aaron Jensen and his program.

“In my first year, we beat them at the Mining City Duals. And we haven’t won a crosstown since. It’s been way longer than I care to remember,” Jensen said after the dual. “But you know what? It doesn't matter right now. Just right now, we win — so we can start a new streak now.”

Great Falls High jumped out early, getting falls from Bo Potter at 103 and Adrien Lara at 110 pounds to build a 12–0 lead. But the Rustlers answered quickly with back-to-back pins, including a fall from Hayden De La Garza at 118 pounds to even the team score and swing momentum.

The dual seesawed through the middle weights. Great Falls High got a key win from undefeated two-time state champion Cael Floerchinger at 132 pounds to regain the lead. CMR responded again at 150, when Madden Jensen recorded a pin to put the Rustlers back on top by one.

One of the pivotal bouts came at 157 pounds, where second-ranked Jace Komac earned a 12–0 major decision over third-ranked Tegan Dixon to briefly push the Bison back in front. But CMR closed the night with authority, getting consecutive pins from Kane Mahlum and Wil Rhoten before top-ranked Gage Allen sealed the dual with the clinching fall.

Jensen said the matchup had been a clear target for his wrestlers all season.

“One of them was winning this dual this year. And we circled it,” he said. “Kids worked towards it. They went out and earned it. And I'm just so proud of every one of them that went out there and competed.”

Despite the emotional win, Jensen emphasized the bigger goals still ahead as the postseason approaches.

“This is awesome. This is fun,” he said. “We’re going to go to practice and get ready for the two tournaments we’re really after (divisionals and state). But yeah — this was something we definitely wanted. They wrestled their tails off and we got it done.”

In the girls dual earlier in the evening, Great Falls High defeated CMR 42–29, powered by multiple falls and a fast start that set the tone.

CMR opened with a forfeit win from Ella Harmon, but the Bison answered quickly with back-to-back falls from Isabella Dionne and Andrea Kennedy to grab the lead. After a technical fall from Brianna Wible kept the Rustlers within striking distance, Great Falls surged with four straight scoring wins — including pins from Sage Wierzbicki, Faith Oakland, and Isabella Medrud — to build the cushion that decided the dual.

CMR closed with late pins from Kailynn Kramer and Samantha Lee, but the Bison advantage held to the final whistle.

GIRLS: Great Falls 42, CMR 29

100 — Ella Harmon (CMR) won by forfeit

Score: CMR 6, GF 0

105 — Isabella Dionne (GF) pinned Harlee Lefever — :50

Score: 6–6

110 — Andrea Kennedy (GF) pinned Maddy Osterman — :51

Score: GF 12, CMR 6

115 — Brianna Wible (CMR) tech fall over Gwen Kakacek — 16–0 (2:46)

Score: GF 12, CMR 11

120 — Evie Basta (GF) won by forfeit

Score: GF 18, CMR 11

125 — Kyndra Ducharme (GF) won by forfeit

Score: GF 24, CMR 11

130 — Madalyn Deiter (CMR) pinned Faith Tolliver — 1:09

Score: GF 24, CMR 17

135 — Sage Wierzbicki (GF) pinned Nessa Wible — :53

Score: GF 30, CMR 17

140 — Faith Oakland (GF) pinned Tennyson Brewer — 2:55

Score: GF 36, CMR 17

145 — Isabella Medrud (GF) pinned Rielly Allen — 1:04

Score: GF 42, CMR 17

155 — Kailynn Kramer (CMR) pinned Layla Svigen — 5:40

Score: GF 42, CMR 23

190 — Samantha Lee (CMR) pinned Raelin Keggi — 2:29

Score: GF 42, CMR 29

235 — Double forfeit

Final: Great Falls 42, CMR 29

BOYS: CMR 45, Great Falls High 31

103 — Bo Potter (GFH) pinned Bayard Connell — 1:08

Score: GFH 6, CMR 0

110 — Adrien Lara (GFH) pinned Xavier Wilson — :33

Score: GFH 12, CMR 0

118 — Paydon De La Garza (CMR) pinned Dawson Porter-Holmes — 1:40

Score: GFH 12, CMR 6

126 — Isaac Mckamey (CMR) pinned Mason Kingsland — :45

Score: 12–12

132 — Cael Floerchinger (GFH) pinned Karter Showers — 2:31

Score: GFH 18, CMR 12

138 — Landon Odegard (CMR) pinned Brent Bokma — :21

Score: 18–18

144 — Ross Tolliver (GFH) tech fall over Landon Shields — 17–0

Score: GFH 23, CMR 18

150 — Madden Jensen (CMR) pinned Mason Madel — :31

Score: CMR 24, GFH 23

157 — Jace Komac (GFH) major decision over Teagan Dixon — 12–0

Score: GFH 27, CMR 24

165 — Kane Mahlum (CMR) pinned Tyten Hickman — 1:51

Score: CMR 30, GFH 27

175 — Wil Rhoten (CMR) pinned Karter Whitish — 2:24

Score: CMR 36, GFH 27

190 — Gage Allen (CMR) pinned Davin Carpenter — 1:15

Score: CMR 42, GFH 27

215 — Kade Noble (GFH) major decision over Austin Rains — 14–3

Score: CMR 42, GFH 31

285 — Peyton Fenner (CMR) decision over Brandon Schoenen

Final: CMR 45, Great Falls High 31

