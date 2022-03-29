Carson DesRosier signs to join Citadel Bulldogs' wrestling team

HELENA — Two state titles, two more top threes in Montana High School state tournaments, a national tournament championship at the 2021 USA Wrestling pre-season tournament, the list of accolades goes on for Helena Capital’s Carson DesRosier who signed to join the Citadel Bulldogs wrestling team in Charleston, South Carolina.

As for the days leading up to the decision? It was a bit stressful.

“I was pretty nervous, like before the call. I knew that was gonna be a pretty big deal, but we had a couple throughout the winter. That was a little stressful balancing like, high school wrestling and those phone calls, like the recruiting. But I'm super relieved to like, get it off my back now,” said DesRosier after signing his letter of intent in front of friends, family, current and former coaches.

With well over one hundred wins under his belt across his high school career, DesRosier is likely near the top of many record books in Montana High School wrestling history. Despite that, he noted there's still plenty going on in his mind ahead of each and every single match.

“I get more nervous for matches than people think but, you know, I just try to control it," said DesRosier. "No matter what, I gotta have confidence in myself. No matter what level I'm at.”

DesRosier noted the recruiting process was certainly a whirlwind to get a handle on, regardless, after conversations with his future head coach at the Citadel, DesRosier is excited to be a Bulldog.

"When I was talking to the coach, and he was really, you know, saying, 'Carson, you know, you're gonna be a big asset to our team, and we really want you. You know, you're a good person, you're a good wrestler, and we'd love to have you on our team,' and that was, that was a good turning point," said DesRosier.

Though there will likely be plenty more accolades to come for DesRosier as a member of the Bulldogs' wrestling squad in the future, there’s still one memory that reigns supreme over them all across DesRosiers' time as a Helena Capital Bruin…

"Winning state my freshman year. I just hugged my coaches, you know, I'm like on the verge of crying. And I'm walking to the hall and in the [MetraPark Arena] around the corner to see a bunch of my teammates just sprinting toward me and give me hugs. Like, I'll remember that forever."