Browning wrestler Tahj Wells is built for the spotlight on the mat and in the arena

BROWNING — In the Browning wrestling room tradition and toughness go hand in hand. And senior wrestler Tahj Wells is showing that he’s built for the spotlight, both on the mat and in the arena.

In 2024, Wells proved that no moment was too big with a hard fought 4-3 decision for a Class A 145-pound state wrestling championship. It was the first individual title for a Browning athlete since his head coach Casey McDonald won a title 23 years ago in 2002.

"It was an incredible experience, very emotional. In my sophomore year I was runner-up, second place," Wells said. "And from there on I kind of told myself I would work my butt off and try to get it my junior year and I did it."

Away from the mat, Wells is a multi-sport athlete competing in football during the fall and hitting the bull riding circuit during the spring and summer. After battling opponents on the mat, riding bulls almost feels easy. At least they only fight back for eight seconds instead of three periods.

He started both sports when he was 6 years old.

"Bull riding and wrestling takes a lot out of you. They're both full-contact sports and hard on your body," Wells said. "But wrestling gets me in good shape, keeps me in good shape for the bull riding."

And Wells is not just a weekend cowboy, he's a Montana High School Rodeo Association state champion and an Indian National Finals Rodeo qualifier. He has dreams of competing in the PBR and the NFR some day and has the talent and drive to achieve it.

By nature of the success he's enjoyed as an athlete, Wells is aware that the eyes of his community are on him. He strives to be a good example for tribal youth and serves as an ambassador for the Blackfeet Tobacco Prevention Program.

"I was in seventh or eighth grade and I was just another kid on the reservation. I was starting to get really good at what I was doing, and a lot of people told me that I was already a role model to kids my age and younger and even older," Wells said. "And that's kind of where it clicked. I will always be humble, I am always going to work hard and will always give tips to people asking. I just want to be a better person overall."

Wells boasts a 29-4 record as a senior entering the state tournament and recently claimed his third straight Western A divisional championship. As he prepares to defend his state title in Billings this weekend, his teammates and the town of Browning are emboldened by the example he sets.

"He puts on a good example for the wrestling room and teaches the younger kids to work harder," said senior teammate and fellow divisional champ Pita Fish. "Even if you come from a a small town, you could be someone as long as you put in the work.”

And according to McDonald, that's the number one lesson that wrestling teaches you.

"That's what these kids understand now. It doesn't matter if you're poor or you come from a tough family. Everybody knows Browning is a tough place. You can become whatever you want to be," McDonald said. "Being from a tough place has actually worked to our advantage a lot. And that's exactly how we wrestle — tough and physical."

Whether he’s gripping reins in the arena or locking up opponents on the wrestling mat, Wells knows one thing. Champions don’t let go until the final whistle.

"Wrestling is really important to me. I get emotional," Wells said. "And I try my hardest. I work hard every day just to be where I am."

