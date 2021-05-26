Whitefish senior Mikenna Ells setting records after lost junior season

WHITEFISH — Like so many high school athletes, Whitefish track star Mikenna Ells lost a season due to the pandemic, which did add some extra weight to this season for Ells and so many other seniors.

However, if she did feel any extra pressure, she certainly hasn't shown it this season.

“It was really tough. I lost a lot of training and just the mentality of it. It was hard to come back after two years of not doing track. We have camps and stuff for volleyball, which is how I mainly got in shape," said Ells, who won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at last week's Western A divisional track and field meet at Columbia Falls.

Ells never let that extra pressure get to her. She continued to garner attention, especially over at the University of Montana.

"I am going to run at Missoula next year, so I am just trying to cut down my times as much as possible," Ells said. "They are a really good school and the coaches there are really good. We have been talking for a while and when I finally committed I was super excited."

Not only is Ells a three-sport athlete, also playing volleyball and basketball, she is one of the top runners in the 100, 200 and 400. She has Class A's top times in the 200 (25.76 seconds) and 400 (57.46) and ranks second in the 100 (12.52).

That isn't yet quite enough for her. She's setting the bar even higher for herself going into this weekend's state meet.

"I want to break 57 (seconds in the 400) next weekend," Ells said, "so hopefully we have some good weather, because that will be fun."

The State A track and field meet is Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Laurel.