Well-decorated Avery Gerdes leads Huntley Project girls track team in search of repeat

WORDEN — There are several stars to watch across this track and field season, but one will be shining especially bright in Worden.

Avery Gerdes, a Huntley Project junior, is already a two-time state champion in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run. She also added a triple jump title last spring.

“A lot of our focus, obviously, is around (Gerdes) with the multiple events that she's able to do. She has even events that we haven't put her in that she'd be really successful in," Huntley Project coach Wes Lindeen said.

“It's definitely a lot of work. I just know I have to show up every day and come to practice. I have all the different events, so it's kind of hard to balance which one I'm working on each day, but I just know I have to try and put work into each event," Gerdes said.

That performance at the Class B state track and field meet helped the Red Devils to the team title. Project also returns 300-meter hurdles champion Caidance Merecki, so it’s far from a one-gal show.

“I definitely know there's a target on our backs. I just think we have to show up, work hard in practice and do what needs to get done," Gerdes said.

As Project aims for a repeat on the track, it’s also trying to wrap the academic year with state titles in each volleyball, girls basketball and, potentially, another in girls track and field.

“I don't know if that puts any added pressure on me or anything to try and pull off another one, but we've been gifted with athletes that have been able to do multiple and that's great," Lindeen said.

"It's really fun, especially getting to work with all the girls. We excel in our different areas but we come together to do different things in different sports. It's really fun," Gerdes said.

The Red Devils get their quest for a repeat under way next Saturday in Lockwood.

