Helena's Trystan Brewer inks letter of intent to run track, cross country for Montana Tech

HELENA — Helena High's Trystan Brewer will head to the next level of athletics and education after signing to run track and cross country for the Montana Tech Orediggers on Thursday.

Brewer said his focus first and foremost is on the education portion of his future.

"I chose Montana Tech for the reason of -- that I heard it was one of the best engineering schools in the country. And I just kind of thought that it would be a good opportunity to really strengthen my skills in civil engineering, which I really have wanted to do for a long time," said Brewer.

However, Brewer said he's excited to not only continue to run with people he's competed with, or against, during his time in high school but to be able to meet new allies and foes as well.

"I'd say one of the things I'm most excited about is being able to run with some of the people I've run with for a long time and just meeting new people and being in a different town other than Helena," said Brewer.

As the Class AA track and field season begins to ramp up, Brewer said having his letter of intent officially signed feels like a weight off of his shoulders.

"It does, for sure. It kind of just makes me feel like I'm closer to being into college and kind of getting settling in and getting out of high school," said Brewer.

Brewer said he also plans to run for the cross country team at Montana Tech and study civil engineering.