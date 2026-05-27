Track and field: Helena athletes to watch at Class AA state meet

HELENA — The Class AA high school track and field season wraps up this weekend with the state meet, and athletes from Helena High and Helena Capital have positioned themselves to compete for titles.

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Helena track athletes to watch at state meet

Seven Bengals and Bruins athletes enter the state meet with a top-three seed time or mark in at least one event:



Capital senior and reigning pole vault state champion Brayden Brisko has the highest vault in the state of 16 feet, 6 inches. Brisko also owns the fastest seed time in the 100-meter race, having ran 10.68 at Capital's crosstown meet.

has the highest vault in the state of 16 feet, 6 inches. Brisko also owns the fastest seed time in the 100-meter race, having ran 10.68 at Capital's crosstown meet. Capital senior Jameson Canney owns the fastest 300-meter hurdles time in the state this season with a 39.12

owns the fastest 300-meter hurdles time in the state this season with a 39.12 Capital junior Oliver Mow won the 110-meter hurdles at the Western AA Divisional meet with a 13.79. That's the second-fastest time in the state this season.

won the 110-meter hurdles at the Western AA Divisional meet with a 13.79. That's the second-fastest time in the state this season. Capital junior Carson Toivonen posted a javeling throw of 183 feet, 3 inches, good for third in Class AA on the boys side

posted a javeling throw of 183 feet, 3 inches, good for third in Class AA on the boys side Capital senior Kaelyn Saari posted a javelin throw of 134 feet, good for third in Class AA on the girls side

posted a javelin throw of 134 feet, good for third in Class AA on the girls side Helena junior Asher Hazen enters the high jump one inch shy of the state-best mark. Hazen cleared 6 feet, 5 inches, while two jumpers have cleared 6 feet, 6 inches this season.

enters the high jump one inch shy of the state-best mark. Hazen cleared 6 feet, 5 inches, while two jumpers have cleared 6 feet, 6 inches this season. Helena sophomore Quinlyn Simmons owns a top-three seed time in the 100-meter (12.23) and 200-meter races (25.44)

The Class AA state track and field meet runs Thursday through Saturday at MCPS Stadium in Missoula.