Track and field athletes compete through stormy conditions at Eastern AA meet

BOZEMAN — Despite windy and stormy conditions at the Eastern AA divisional meet at the Bozeman Gallatin track, the athletes persevered.

A slew of finals took place for the first of two days of the meet. In the 400-meter relay, the Gallatin boys finished first with a time of 42.44. The team included Carter Dahlke, Christian Heck, Ryan Nansel and Osker Patterson.

In the girls 400 relay, Great Falls got the win with a time of 48.78. The Bison team included Addisyn Rask, Scarlet Harris, Isis Haslem and Abigail MacDonald.

The 300-meter hurdles winner for the girls was Cienna Soens of Billings Skyview with a time of 46.61. Nash Coley of Gallatin took home the win in the boys event with a time of 38.32.

The 3,200 girl's winner was Claire Rutherford ofGallatin with a finish of 11.23:03. Billings West Mason Moler took home gold in this event for the boys with a time of 10:05.73.

The girls and boys winners of the 800 meters were Isabel Ross of Gallatin with a time of 2:19:19 and Nathan Neil of Bozeman High with a finish of 1:56.96.

In the girls field events, final rounds took place for shot put, javelin and long jump. The shot put winner was Gallatin's Tesse Kamps with a throw of 41 feet, 10 inches. Rae Smart of Billings Skyview won javelin with a throw of 130-04. The long jump winner was Mayiehl Shaw of Belgrade with a leap of 17-04.

In the boys field events, finals rounds took place for shot put, javelin, high jump and long jump. The shot put winner was Jack Murray of Gallatin, who threw 53-08. Oak Sullivan took the gold in javelin for Bozeman with a throw of 162-09.

The high jump winner was Quinn Clark of Gallatin, clearing 6-06. Great Falls Scott Klinker won long jump with a leap of 23-08¼.

The meet concludes Saturday. For full highlights from Friday's events, click the video reel above.