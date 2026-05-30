State C track: Johnslee Pierre a 2-time winner on Day 1; Jolee Klempel breaks own record

LAUREL — Johnslee Pierre, surely one of Montana's most explosive track and field athletes, had big plans for Day 1 of the Class C state meet Friday at the LHS Sports Complex.

Coming in as the state's top long jumper regardless of classification, Lustre Christian's Pierre had designs on an all-class record in the event, if not the Class C mark. Pierre, though, had to "only" settle for a repeat championship in the long jump on what was nevertheless a big day for the senior.

"I won, but I wanted to do more," said Pierre, whose goal was to reach 24 feet in the long jump to set a new state standard. "I guess we'll see how the rest of the meet goes."

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State C track: Johnslee Pierre paces Lustre Christian to team lead

Pierre came to Montana from the Bahamas prior to his freshman year and has since become a top Class C athlete while helping to put tiny Lustre Christian on the map. In fact, he's headed to Dawson Community College later this year to compete in both basketball at track.

His winning long jump on Friday was 22 feet, 10 inches, short of his personal-best (23-9) and shy of the all-class mark of 23-8. Keep in mind, track and field records in Montana can only be officially set at state meets.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2026 Class A/C state track and field meet in Laurel

Pierre also prevailed in the 400-meter finals on Friday, winning his heat (and the event) with a PR of 49.04 seconds to become the day's only two-time gold medalist. Saturday has a chance to be another big day for Pierre, who qualified for state in a total of seven events.

As for the rest of the meet, Pierre was hardly the only tone-setter.

Eight other events were decided under Friday's hot sun, including another record-setting win by Richey-Lamber's Jolee Klempel in the girls long jump. Klempel leaped 18-8¾ to win gold and easily break her own Class C mark of 17-9½, set at last year's state meet.

Elsewhere, Seeley-Swan standout Lillian Boyd enjoyed a big day — even if she wasn't sure how it would turn out.

The Vanderbilt-bound Boyd won the discus with a top throw of 147-6 to easily win the event for the second time. Boyd said she performed well, under certain circumstances.

"I was really nervous to throw today because (Thursday) I was so sick, and then I've just been trying to fight off this back pain for two or three weeks," she said. "I just didn't know how I was going to feel. But everything aligned for me today and it worked out."

Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz had a similar sentiment on Friday. Last spring, Bantz broke both wrists in a weightlifting mishap, which derailed his prospects for the 2025 state meet. But he won the boys javelin on Friday with a throw of 173 feet. He hadn't thrown over 159 to that point all year.

Bantz gave credit to former Winnett-Grass Range coach Mitch Thompson, who helped Bantz get ready in the days leading up to state.

"He kept coming in and helping me, and we got it to click this week," Bantz said. "Last year I was supposed to come here and have a good meet. It feels really good to come in here and finish the job."

In the team races so far, Lustre Christian has 30 points — 20 from Pierre — to lead the boys field. Cascade is in second place with 18 points. Park City, Roberts, Denton-Geyser-Stanford and Power-Dutton-Brady are in a four-way tie for third with 14 points.

For the girls, Richey-Lambert leads with 18 points while Saco is in second with 16 points. Philipsburg, Seeley-Swan and Belt are tied for third with 10 points apiece.

The Class C state track and field meet concludes Saturday at the LHS Sports Complex. For results, click here.

Class C gold medalists through Friday

Boys 400: Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian, 49.04

Girls 400: Vannie Urick, Belt, 59.21

Boys 1,600: Trent Lane, Cascade, 4:34.56

Girls 1,600: Addi Lilyquist, Philipsburg, 5:20.24

Boys long jump: Johnslee Pierre, Lustre Christian, 22-10

Girls long jump: Jolee Klempel, Richey-Lambert, 18-8¾

Boys javelin: Jace Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range, 173-0

Girls discus: Lillian Boyd, Seeley-Swan, 147-6

Boys discus: Dane Grammar, C-J-I, 173-4

Girls pole vault: Emerson Downing, Saco, 10-6

Boys pole vault: Tanner Vick, P-D-B, 14-0

