MISSOULA — Buck Prather of Columbus had one of the largest cheering sections at MCPS Stadium during the Class B state track and field meet.

But it was something somebody else said that sparked the sophomore sprinter to the gold medal in the 100-meter dash Saturday.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State B track: Buck Prather, Columbus boys win team title; Jefferson girls overcome Missoula Loyola

"Yesterday, he kind of was talking to me since he beat me," Prather said of Florence's Logan Williams, who ran a Class B record of 10.83 seconds in Friday's prelims. "And I just wanted to go out today and really beat him, and I did. It felt good."

Prather won the 100 final in 11.01 seconds on a chilly, rainy Saturday. Williams was second in 11.11 seconds and on the receiving end of Prather looking back over his left shoulder as he crossed the finish line.

Of the finish-line glance, Prather said, "Because he was talking smack to me about how he beat me yesterday, but not today."

Photos: Day 2 of the 2026 Class AA and B state track and field meets in Missoula

It was a good Saturday for Prather and the Cougars, who coasted to the boys team championship. Columbus registered 63 points, Plains scored 42 and Missoula Loyola had 38.

After winning the 100, Prather added another win in the 200-meter dash — again beating Florence's Williams. Prather crossed the finish line in 21.38 seconds to set the new Class B record in the event. The old record was 21.97 seconds, which Prather had set Friday.

"Normally going into the race, I just try to get the guy, make up the stagger before I hit the curve," said Prather, who placed second in the long jump, as well. "Just float from there and finish strong."

Cain Hanson also won the 300-meter hurdles for Columbus, running a personal-best time of 39.84 seconds, and the Cougars swept the relays. They won the 4x100 in a Class B-record time of 42.43 seconds and the 4x400 in 3:21.54.

Jefferson girls dethrone reigning champion Missoula Loyola

For a period Saturday, it looked as if Missoula Loyola was poised to win its second consecutive girls championship and third in the past four years.

But Jefferson got big wins from Allie Muffick in the javelin and Mckinleigh Doherty in the high jump to pull past the Breakers and claim the Class B crown. The Panthers finished with 56 points to Loyola's 46. Huntley Project was third with 44.5 points.

Doherty also placed second in Friday's long jump, and London Ostby (shot put) and Emma Ahlers (3,200 meters) added third-place finishes.

Allison Gama led the way for Loyola, sweeping the hurdles and placing third in both the high and long jumps. In the 100-meter hurdles, Gama clocked a time of 14.56 seconds to set a new Class B record, breaking the 14.58 time she set in Friday's prelims.

"I had a rough start to the season. I was really frustrated. My form was falling apart, and I guess it all came together at the right time," Gama said. "I spent a lot more time working on hurdles these past couple weeks, and I've been really consistent.

"At divisionals, I ran 14.57, and then yesterday I ran 14.58, and today I ran 14.56, so I'm within like two-hundredths of where I have been, which is really nice, so I guess consistency and repetition has been my big thing."

Gama won the 300s in 44.04 seconds Saturday.

Shelby's Regan Torgerson caps 'long process' with sprint sweep

Shelby sprinter Regan Torgerson placed second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes at last year's state meet.

So, when she crossed the finish line first in the 100-meter dash Saturday, she couldn't help but let out a celebratory scream.

"I've wanted this for years," said Torgerson, who got the gold medal in 12.31 seconds Saturday but ran the Class B-record time of 12.07 seconds Friday. "It's been a really long process, so it's just really good to know my hard work paid off for that."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Shelby's Regan Torgerson reacts after winning the girls 100-meter dash at the Class B state track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Saturday was doubly sweet for the junior, as Torgerson added the win in the 200 meters. She crossed the finish line in 24.85 seconds to beat familiar competitors Ally Jacques of Fort Benton and Avery Gerdes of Huntley Project.

After receiving their medals, the girls huddle together on the podium for photo opportunities.

"These girls are so nice," Torgerson said. "I ran against Avery in the past and Ally, too, she had an amazing year. It's just so fun, it's what makes this sport fun. These girls are great, they work hard and they deserve it."

Gerdes placed third in both the 100 and 200 but won the 400-meter dash for the fourth consecutive year. She ran a personal-record time of 55.18 seconds.

Big day for Conrad's Ledger Martin

With the 400-meter dash postponed from Friday to early Saturday, Conrad junior Ledger Martin was in for a busy morning.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Conrad's Ledger Martin runs in the boys 400-meter dash at the Class B state track and field meet at MCPS Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

He capitalized in impressive fashion. He first won the 400, breaking the 48-second barrier for the first time to set a new Class B record of 47.65 seconds.

Later, he trimmed four-and-a-half seconds off his personal-record 800-meter time to win a race that saw nine of the top 11 runners PR. Martin pulled away from 2025 champion Auston Schellig of Joliet to win in 1:55.42.

Gold medal roundup

After winning a hard-fought 1,600 on Friday, Plains sophomore Owen Jermyn won the 3,200 on Saturday. He ran a PR of 9:38.55 to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Horsemen. Cord Gree was second in 9:48.02 and Simeon Costner was third in 9:48.28.

Kyle Meissner of Townsend won the girls 3,200 meters in 11:19.62.

Other winners on the track Saturday included Missoula Loyola's Owen Oliver in the boys 110-meter hurdles (15.0), Choteau's Natalie Hodgskiss in the girls 800 (2:19.61), Fort Benton in the girls 4x100 relay (48.49) and Big Timber in the 4x400 relay (4:05.46).

Malta's Denvyr Tuss, who won the discus Friday, added a win in the girls shot put with a throw of 37-3½, and Troy freshman Aspen Orr went 37-6 to win the triple jump.

In boys field events, Glasgow's Cade Hudyma won the shot put with a throw of 49-4½, Trace Giomi of Townsend won the discus with a throw of 153-8, Choteau's Rusch Yeager cleared 6-6 to win the high jump and Plentywood's Henry Kukowski jumped 43-10 to claim the triple jump title. Kukowski won the long jump Friday.

View complete results from the Class B state track and field meet here.

