Stars shine in altered Western AA Top 10 track and field meet

MISSOULA — The annual Top 10 track and field meet in western Montana looked a little different on Tuesday afternoon.

Normally including schools of all classifications around the western side of the state, the Top 10 meet was more of a divisional preview of sorts, featuring seven of the eight Western AA schools at MCPS Stadium. Kalispell Glacier was the lone Western AA team not in attendance.

With a smaller number of schools than usual, the Class AA athletes with the top times and marks on the western side got the opportunity to go head-to-head against each other and see how they stack up with one month to go until the State AA meet.

Only two athletes -- Missoula Sentinel junior Drew Klumph and Helena High freshman Logan Todorovich -- won more than one individual event. Klumph took victories in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles while Todorovich won the high and long jumps for the Bengals.

Behind Klumph, Sentinel's boys had the most individual event wins with six. Tanner Klumph, Drew's twin, won the 1,600-meter run, Zac Crews finished first in the javelin, while Jace Klucewich won the 100 and Colin Shaules took first in the 800. The Spartans also won the 4x400 relay to cap off the night.

Butte's boys were second with three individual winners in Dylan Snyder (high jump), Christian Hansen (long jump) and Tanner Huff (200), while Helena Capital was third with two winners in Dylan Cunningham (discus) and Alex Brisko (pole vault).

Helena's girls led the field with four total individual winners, with Odessa Zentz winning the 800 and Alix Mund earning a win in the triple jump to pair with both of Todorovich's wins. Helena also won the girls 4x400 relay.

Butte and Sentinel each had three individual winners on the girls side while Capital and Kalispell Flathead each had two.

Below are the top three finishers for each event. Full results are here, while highlights from the meet are in the above video. Team scores are not tallied at the Top 10 meet.

Western AA Top 10

Boys

100: 1. Jace Klucewich, Sentinel, 11.01; 2. Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.18; 3. Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.20.

200: 1. Tanner Huff, Butte, 22.54; 2. Joseph Ceccacci, Sentinel, 22.96; 3. Nate Prieto, Flathead, 23.11.

400: 1. Kade Olson, Big Sky, 51.43; 2. Grant Gauthier, Flathead, 53.16; 3. Aiden Marceau, Big Sky, 53.64.

800: 1. Colin Shaules, Sentinel, 2:01.21; 2. Keagen Crosby, Sentinel, 2:01.90; 3. Tyler Jost, Capital, 2:01.91.

1,600: 1. Tanner Klumph, Sentinel, 4:26.48; 2. Henry Ballinger, Capital, 4:32.29; 3. Robert Wagner, Helena, 4:45.58.

3,200: 1. Ignatius Fitzgerald, Hellgate, 9:36.49; 2, William Mortenson, Sentinel, 9:44.92; 3. Chase Green, Sentinel, 9:45.61.

110 hurdles: 1. Drew Klumph, Sentinel, 15.58; 2. Zac Crews, Sentinel, 15.64; 3. Eli Broome, Big Sky, 16.32.

300 hurdles: 1. Drew Klumph, Sentinel, 40.43; 2. Colter Petre, Helena, 41.85; 3. Holt Downey, Butte, 41.85.

400-relay: 1. Butte, 43.24; 2. Sentinel, 43.44; 3. Flathead, 45.12.

1,600-relay: 1. Sentinel, 3:31.31; 2. Big Sky, 3:32.01; 3. Butte, 3:32.39.

Shot put: 1. Josh Goleman, Helena, 48-01.00; 2. Chaise Meyer, Big Sky, 47-04.50; 3. Colter Janacaro, Big Sky, 46-06.00.

Discus: 1. Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 137-06; 2. Layne Cooney, Hellgate, 137.04; 3. Josh Goleman, Helena, 129-10.

Javelin: 1. Zac Crews, Sentinel, 163-06; 2. Marcus Evans, Helena, 154-01; 3. Ryan Woldstad, Hellgate, 150-09.

High jump: 1. Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-02.00; 2. Caden Bateman, 6-02.00; 3. Zac Crews, Sentinel, 6-02.00.

Pole vault: 1. Alex Brisko, Capital, 14-03.00; 2. Brennen Blume, Butte, 14-00.00; 3. Josh Smalley, Big Sky, 13-00.00.

Long jump: 1. Christian Hansen, Butte, 22-04.00; 2. Jace Klucewich, Sentinel, 20-10.50; 3. Ryan Neil, Butte, 20-03.00.

Triple jump: 1. Dylan Zink, Flathead, 41-09.50; 2. Louis Sanders, Big Sky, 41-05.00; 3. Skeet Scharf, Hellgate, 41-02.00.

Girls

100: 1. Mollee Conlan, Butte, 12.96; 2. Alexis Knight, Sentinel, 13.17; 3. Keke Davis, Hellgate, 13.25.

200: 1. Sabryn Knight, Sentinel, 26.56; 2. Gabbie Hasskamp, Big Sky, 26.83; 3. Emily Ratz, Hellgate, 26.85.

400: 1. Cerise Lee, Flathead, 1:01.46; 2. Peyton Walker, Flathead, 1:03.12; 3. Kendyll Sommers, Helena, 1:03.38.

800: 1. Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.78; 2. Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:18.56; 3. Hannan Perrin, Flathead, 2:20.26.

1,600: 1. Hailey Nielson, Butte, 5:26.59; 2. Olivia Coburn, Helena, 5:37.51; 3. Malia Bradford, Sentinel, 5:39.41.

3,200: 1. Kensey May, Hellgate, 11:08.83; 2. Sage Brooks, Hellgate, 11:16.34; 3. Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 11:28.27.

100 hurdles: 1. Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 14.58; 2. Keara Burgess, Big Sky, 15.59; 3. Kathryn Sheridan, Capital, 15.69.

300 hurdles: 1. Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 46.12; 2. Keara Burgess, Big Sky, 46.14; 3. Skye Thompson, Flathead, 48.10.

400-relay: 1. Capital, 50.67; 2. Flathead, 50.75; 3. Helena, 50.98.

1,600-relay: 1. Helena, 4:03.79; 2. Flathead, 4:05.85; 3. Sentinel, 4:10.20.

Shot put: 1. Rebecca Eacker, Flathead, 36-08.00; 2. Aubrie Christman, Helena, 34-01.00; 3. Savanna Sterck, Flathead, 34-01.00.

Discus: 1. Amanda Haab, Capital, 107-05; 2. Aubrie Christman, Helena, 106-08; 3. Rebecca Eacker, Flathead, 106-04.

Javelin: 1. Anja Jackson, Sentinel, 124-03; 2. Paige Bartsch, Capital, 117-03; 3. Taliana Miller, Flathead, 111-02.

High jump: 1. Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-04.00; 2. Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-03.00; 3. Jayden Nash, Sentinel, 5-01.00.

Pole vault: 1. Libby Hansen, Capital, 11-06.00; 2. Summer Unger, Helena, 10-00.00; 3. Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Capital, 10-00.00.

Long jump: 1. Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-05.75; 2. Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 16-10.00; 3. Ava Kellenberg, Sentinel, 16-01.50.

Triple jump: 1. Alix Mund, Helena, 35-06.50; 2. Mia Stephan, Flathead, 34-11.50; 3. Elizabeth Heuiser, Helena, 33-11.50.