Speed and power rewrite record book at Midland Roundtable Top 10

LAUREL — Meet records fell Tuesday at the annual Midland Roundtable Top 10, including two sprint marks that had stood for more than three decades.

Columbus sophomore Buck Prather was one of the top performers of the day, as he either set or matched previous records in the 100 and 200 meters at the Laurel Sports Complex.

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2026 Midland Roundtable Top 10 Meet

Prather's 21.61 personal-record clocking in the 200 meters eclipsed the previous meet standard of 21.8 set by Billings West's Jon Ueland in 1994. Earlier in the afternoon, Prather tied the meet record in the 100 with another PR of 10.75, matching the mark last established by Billings Skyview's Brandon Pearce in 2009.

Billings Senior sprinter Emery Peel wasn't to be outdone. She also PR'd in two sprint races and broke a 32-year old meet record in the 200 meters. Peel's time of 25.04 topped the 25.2 of Billings Central legend Christy Otte in that '94 season. Peel won the 100 meters on Tuesday in 12.03.

Two other Midland Roundtable meet standards were toppled in the boys discus and the girls 1,600 meters.

Photos: Athletes compete at 2026 Midland Roundtable Top 10

Gallatin's Riley McGrath, by throwing an even 188 feet, won the discus and bested the previous record of another Gallatin athlete, Jack Murray, who held the mark of 187-8. McGrath also won the shot put with a throw of 61-10¾ on Tuesday.

In the girls 1,600, Billings Central freshman Addison Kegel finished in 4:52.86 to overcome the record of 4:54.94 set by Bozeman High's Camilla Noe in 2018. Kegel was also a double winner on Tuesday by claiming the 800 in PR time of 2:14.17.

Among the stars of the day was Gallatin's Aizalyn Flaten, who was a triple winner. Flaten reached the top of the podium in the 100-meter hurdles (15.35), the 300 hurdles (44.96) and the triple jump (37-1).

Josiah Coelho was victorious twice on Tuesday, with wins in the long jump (21-11¾) and the high jump (6-6). Gallatin's Kate Breeding also won two events — the shot put with a throw of 41-9 and the javelin with a toss of 134-3. Billings West swept the relay races for both the boys and girls.

For full results from the Midland Roundtable Top 10, click here.