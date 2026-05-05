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Photos: Athletes compete at 2026 Midland Roundtable Top 10

Billings West girls relay team The Billings West 400-meter relay team of Carleigh Mahn, Nora Allen, Ella Claunch and Demry Boyd embrace after winning the event during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Addison Kegel Billings Central's Addison Kegel runs the 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Taylor Neil and Miles Halvorsen Bozeman teammates Taylor Neil, left, and Miles Halvorsen compete in the boys 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Midland Roundtable Top 10 Athletes compete in the boys 100-meter dash during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Midland Roundtable Top 10 Athletes compete in the girls 400-meter relay during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Tana Larson Lockwood's Tana Larson competes in the high jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Gabriel Glassing Gabriel Glassing runs Laurel's opening leg of the 400-meter relay during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Aizalyn Flaten Gallatin' Aizalyn Flaten competes in the long jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Midland Roundtable Top 10 Athletes race in the 110-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Keegan Kennedy Shepherd's Keegan Kennedy competes in the pole vault during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Emery Peel Billings Senior's Emery Peel leads the pack on the way to winning the 100 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Mena Kamps Gallatin's Mena Kamps winds up to throw the discus during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Midland Roundtable Top 10 Athletes embrace after the girls 100-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Riley McGrath Gallatin's Riley McGrath winds up to throw the shot put during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports 8.JPG Laurel's Bridger Burrows competes in the long jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Photo by: Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Photos: Athletes compete at 2026 Midland Roundtable Top 10

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  • Billings West girls relay team
  • Addison Kegel
  • Taylor Neil and Miles Halvorsen
  • Midland Roundtable Top 10
  • Midland Roundtable Top 10
  • Tana Larson
  • Gabriel Glassing
  • Aizalyn Flaten
  • Midland Roundtable Top 10
  • Keegan Kennedy
  • Emery Peel
  • Mena Kamps
  • Midland Roundtable Top 10
  • Riley McGrath
  • 8.JPG

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The Billings West 400-meter relay team of Carleigh Mahn, Nora Allen, Ella Claunch and Demry Boyd embrace after winning the event during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Billings Central's Addison Kegel runs the 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Bozeman teammates Taylor Neil, left, and Miles Halvorsen compete in the boys 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the boys 100-meter dash during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes compete in the girls 400-meter relay during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Lockwood's Tana Larson competes in the high jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Gabriel Glassing runs Laurel's opening leg of the 400-meter relay during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Gallatin' Aizalyn Flaten competes in the long jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes race in the 110-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Shepherd's Keegan Kennedy competes in the pole vault during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Emery Peel leads the pack on the way to winning the 100 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Gallatin's Mena Kamps winds up to throw the discus during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Athletes embrace after the girls 100-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Gallatin's Riley McGrath winds up to throw the shot put during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
Laurel's Bridger Burrows competes in the long jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel.Greg Rachac / MTN Sports
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