Photos: Athletes compete at 2026 Midland Roundtable Top 10

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The Billings West 400-meter relay team of Carleigh Mahn, Nora Allen, Ella Claunch and Demry Boyd embrace after winning the event during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Billings Central's Addison Kegel runs the 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Bozeman teammates Taylor Neil, left, and Miles Halvorsen compete in the boys 1,600 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete in the boys 100-meter dash during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes compete in the girls 400-meter relay during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Lockwood's Tana Larson competes in the high jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Gabriel Glassing runs Laurel's opening leg of the 400-meter relay during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Gallatin' Aizalyn Flaten competes in the long jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes race in the 110-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Shepherd's Keegan Kennedy competes in the pole vault during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Emery Peel leads the pack on the way to winning the 100 meters during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Gallatin's Mena Kamps winds up to throw the discus during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Athletes embrace after the girls 100-meter hurdles race during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Gallatin's Riley McGrath winds up to throw the shot put during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

Laurel's Bridger Burrows competes in the long jump during the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet at the LHS Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Laurel. Greg Rachac / MTN Sports

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