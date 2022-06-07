Sisters Sariah and Emily Maughan adding to Seeley-Swan's track and field legacy

SEELEY LAKE — Seeley-Swan High School has been a powerhouse in Class C track and field over the last several years.

Two key players behind that success are sisters Sariah and Emily Maughan. And at the most recent State C meet, the two added to their already decorated resumes.

Sariah Maughan won the 800-meter run in Great Falls at the State C meet, marking her fourth individual state title in her track and field career, and eighth overall including relays. In the 800, she rewrote her own Class C record with her time of 2 minutes, 13.89 seconds. She also won the 1,600 as a freshman in 2019 and the 400 and 800 as a junior in 2021. She's also run on three state championship 1,600-relay teams and one 400-relay title team.

Seeley-Swan's win in the 1,600-relay this year put the bow on her career with one more state championship.

"It's really cool because track for Seeley has always been like the biggest sport for this school," Sariah said. "When it's track season, everyone in town is excited and everyone talks about track, so being a part of some state titles and some school records, it's really cool."

Emily Maughan won her first individual state title at the same meet, with hers coming in the long jump, and she nearly broke the Class C long jump record in the process.

"It was really rewarding, just the fact how much I improved from last year," Emily Maughan said. "I PR'd in all of my events so I know I grew and I'm expecting to grow more in my PR so I'm not too worried and I'm really excited for next season even though it just ended but I want to go again."

The duo have helped add to Seeley-Swan's legacy in track and field recently.

Sariah was on the team that won it all in 2019, and both sisters helped lead the Blackhawks to the team title in 2021 as well as a third-place finish this season.

Sariah is now headed to Maryland where she'll play volleyball in a private league and do online school now that her career at Seeley-Swan has come to a close.

"I just enjoyed it a lot and I'm very satisfied with how I performed through those three years of track," Sariah said. "I wouldn't change anything, it was very good and I'm happy with how I ran and how my teammates did also."

Emily meanwhile will be back next year as a senior, and the two cherished the opportunity to compete together.

"She takes a lot of weight off of our shoulders," Emily said. "Like next year we're going to have big shoes to fill so it's going to be a lot more stressful but I think we can still pull through. It's been really great running with Sariah. It was nice having someone to rely on so it will be different next year."

