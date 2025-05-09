School records fall at Helena's crosstown track and field meet

HELENA — The Helena High School and Capital High School track and field teams held their annual crosstown meet at Vigilante Stadium Thursday afternoon.
Multiple school records fell, including:
- Capital sophomore Oliver Mow recorded a 14.04-second time in the boys 110-meter hurdles
- Helena senior Aayden Simmons recorded a long jump of 22 feet, 11 inches
- Capital junior Cooper Nelson recorded a 10.68 in the 100-meter dash
- Helena junior Pacer Lybbert recorded a 10.76 in the 100-meter dash
- Helena's 400-meter relay team recorded a 41.91
Highlights from the meet can be viewed in the above video.
Complete results will be added when they become available.