School records fall at Helena's crosstown track and field meet

HELENA — The Helena High School and Capital High School track and field teams held their annual crosstown meet at Vigilante Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Multiple school records fell, including:



Capital sophomore Oliver Mow recorded a 14.04-second time in the boys 110-meter hurdles

Helena senior Aayden Simmons recorded a long jump of 22 feet, 11 inches

Capital junior Cooper Nelson recorded a 10.68 in the 100-meter dash

Helena junior Pacer Lybbert recorded a 10.76 in the 100-meter dash

Helena's 400-meter relay team recorded a 41.91

Highlights from the meet can be viewed in the above video.

Complete results will be added when they become available.