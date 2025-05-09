Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

School records fall at Helena's crosstown track and field meet

Posted

HELENA — The Helena High School and Capital High School track and field teams held their annual crosstown meet at Vigilante Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Multiple school records fell, including:

  • Capital sophomore Oliver Mow recorded a 14.04-second time in the boys 110-meter hurdles
  • Helena senior Aayden Simmons recorded a long jump of 22 feet, 11 inches
  • Capital junior Cooper Nelson recorded a 10.68 in the 100-meter dash
  • Helena junior Pacer Lybbert recorded a 10.76 in the 100-meter dash
  • Helena's 400-meter relay team recorded a 41.91

Highlights from the meet can be viewed in the above video.
Complete results will be added when they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state