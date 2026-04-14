MISSOULA — The Missoula Loyola boys and girls track programs put up a sweep of the Class B team championships last spring, so this year eyes on a repeat are in full focus.

The girls have won two of the last three team titles and could be poised for another thanks to the return of the dynamic junior duo of Sophia Berry and Allison Gama.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Returning champs Allison Gama, Sophia Berry spearheading Missoula Loyola's repeat bid

"It's a little nerve-wracking to think about living up to the same sort of expectations, but it's also really exciting to think about the new records and new experiences that I'll be able to have this year," Berry said.

The two were catalysts behind last year's title run, as they racked up one state championship after another.

Both ran legs on Loyola's short and long relays, with each crew taking home first place. Gama added individual championships in the 100 hurdles as well as the high jump, while Berry took home gold in the 300 hurdles.

"But for me, it's just about focusing on doing my best and beating myself from last year," Gama said. "I don't think about placements as much as I think about beating my own bests from last year and just getting better looking towards college and stuff."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class B/C state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The two stepped up to the moment in a big way as young sophomores, as the pair also placed in other events for Loyola last year. Gama took second in the 300 hurdles, third in triple jump and fourth in long jump, while Berry finished third in the 400 and 100 hurdles and fourth in the 100 and 200.

So the blueprint is there as the two carry a laundry list of events from sprints, hurdles, relays and jumps.

"I think being able to handle that comes down to individual motivation," Berry said. "And I was very willing to step into the role of being a high school track athlete. And last year I was a team captain, even as a sophomore, and that also made me just feel a lot of maturity. And being able to have your own individual motivation really is what can get you through."

"Going through that together definitely helps us both, I think, feel more ready because we know that we're not the only one that's doing it," Gama added. "And kind of doing it together and going through kind of the same events, we do hurdles together, really helps us, I think, both to feel very ready and prepared for the season and kind of what's ahead knowing that we're both doing it together."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Athletes compete at the Class B/C state track and field meet at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Both have aspirations to compete in track and field in college, so the goal is to stay calm and focused while continuing to improve — a recipe that's led to plenty of success already.

"Everyone seems to be feeling healthy and strong, and everyone looks really fast," Gama said. "So early in the season, it's really exciting to see and kind of think about how fast we can grow into such a strong team."

"Just helping the underclassmen see why they're here and how to have fun and balance being competitive is something that I feel like is just in my nature," Berry added. "And I enjoy track so much, so just being able to work with new people and show them how much you can love the sport is just a really great feeling for me."

