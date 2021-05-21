Results: Western B-C track and field Day 1

MISSOULA — High school track and field athletes took one more step toward the state meets on Friday. Missoula played host to the Western B-C divisional meet one week before it is slotted to host Class AA and C for the state meets.

After the first day, Bigfork holds the lead in both the boys and girls team races in the Western B, while Seeley-Swan's girls and Manhattan Christian's boys hold the Western C leads.

Missoula Loyola's Ridger Palma took the 100- and 200-meter prelims and also won the 400 on Friday. He also anchored Loyola's 400-meter relay, which took first as well. Seth Osborne won the pole vault for Bigfork and Isak Epperly won the 110 hurdle prelims as the Vikings built their early lead.

On the girls side, Eureka's Taylor Lancaster was a double winner on Friday, as she won the 800 and 3,200 for the Lions. Sydney Brander of St. Ignatius also won long jump and finished with the top time in the 100 prelims.

In the Western C ranks, Sariah Maughan won the 400 and 1,600 for Seeley-Swan, while Charlo's Carlee Fryberger took first in both the prelims of the 100 and 100 hurdles. She also took second in the 200 prelims and won the triple jump as well.

On the boys side, Tebarek Hill won the 400 for Manhattan Christian while Matt Kenney added a victory in the 1,600. The Eagles' 400 relay team also clocked the fastest time in the Western C prelims. Tate Smith of Twin Bridges won the triple jump and also finished with the top time in the 110 hurdles as well.

For full results from the first day of the Western B-C divisional, click here.