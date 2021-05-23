Results: Western B-C track and field

MISSOULA — After two full days of competition, the only thing left for high school track and field athletes are the state meets that begin on Friday.

At the Western B/C Divisiona lmeet, the Bigfork boys and girls ran the table in Class B winning on the team scoreboard by 109 and 152 points, respectively.

The Class C ranks showed a bit tighter of races on the team scoreboard, though not by much on the boy's side, with the Manhattan Christian boys putting up 162 points to win by nearly 100 and the Seeley-Swan girls edging out the Manhattan Christian girls by just three points.

From Class B, Missoula Loyola’s Ridger Palma continued his dominance over the sprints taking the top spot in 100, 200, and 400-meter finals, while Justin Morgan from Thompson Falls dominated the distance races with wins in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races. Sydney Brander from St. Ignatius was by far the star of the show on Saturday, however, claiming the top spot in four events and second in another. (1st: 100, 200-meter sprints, long jump, triple jump. 2nd: high jump.)

Bigfork’s bread and butter en route to the team victory for the boys were the field events highlighted by Cormac Benn, who took second in the high, long, and triple jumps, and Levi Peterson who took first in the triple jump and third in the long jump. The Vikings girls were led by their relay teams with Audrey Buenz, Chloe Ratts, Afton Lambrecht being the mainstays of the squad while subbing in Jessy Frey for the 100-meter relay and Coralyn Shillam for the 400-meter relay

In Class C, the Manhattan Christian boys got a healthy boost to their team score thanks in part to Matt Kenney, Orun Arthun and Devan Walhof Jr. who finished with a combined, seven top-three finishes in the 800, 1,600, and 3,200-meter races. Tate Smith was the do-it-all man for the Twin Bridges boys over the weekend with wins in the triple jump, 110 and 300-meter hurdles, and a third-place finish in the long jump.

The Seeley Swan girls saw major production, in terms of points, from Klaire Kovatch, who nearly swept the throwing events with a win in the Discus while finishing second in the shot put and Javelin, and Sarah Maughan who snagged victories in the 400, 800 and 1,600-meter races. Manhattan Christian’s near come from behind victory in the team total was partly fueled by Jadyn VanDyken who put together a solid showing across the two days with four top-three finishes and a contribution to the Tigers’ 4x100 meter relay victory.

