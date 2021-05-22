Results: Western A track and field Day 1

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Hamilton boys and Whitefish girls are the early leaders from the Western A Divisional track and field meet in Columbia Falls.

Andrew Carmondy in the pole vault and Colter Purcell in the 1,600 were Hamilton's winners on the day. Dillon's Treyton Anderson won the long jump and the 110 hurdles. Libby's Jay Beagle took the 100 prelims and also scored a win in the 400 as well.

Frenchtown sits in second place thanks to a win from the Broncs' 400-relay team as well as Jake Houlihan in the shot put. Whitefish rounds out the top three.

In the girls meet, Whitefish's Mikenna Ells won the 100 prelims and also took the victory in the 400. Ells also ran a leg on Whitefish's 400-relay team that took first. Corvallis was right behind Whitefish in second thanks to wins from Jenna Jordan in the javelin and Kailen Herbstritt in the pole vault.

Lara Erickson's win in the 1,600 paced Columbia Falls to third place on the opening day.

For full results from the first day of the Western A Divisional, click here.

