Results: Manhattan boys, girls win District 5B Meet

BELGRADE — Hundreds of athletes from six different schools spent their Friday afternoon at Belgrade High School competing in this year’s 5B Districts. Manhattan boys won the meet in a comfortable fashion with 164.5 points while the women won by a mere four points with 138.66.

Here are Friday's top finishers:

TEAM RESULTS

Men's Varsity Score Women's Varsity Score 1. Manhattan 164.5 1. Manhattan 138.66 2. Jefferson 123.5 2. Jefferson 134 3. Townsend 112 3. Big Timber 107 4. Three Forks 50 4. Three Forks 66.83 5. Big Timber 39 5. Townsend 48.5 6. Whitehall 34 6. Whitehall 22

MEN'S

100 Meters Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend 11.41 200 Meters Michael Swan, Manhattan 22.97 400 Meters Wyatt Barney, Manhattan 49.85 800 Meters Wyatt Barney, Manhattan 2:08.72 1600 Meters Luke Meeker, Manhattan 4:52.07 3200 Meters Luke Meeker, Manhattan 10:54.23 110m Hurdles Braden Morris, Jefferson 15.67 300m Hurdles Braden Morris, Jefferson 40.72 4x100 Relay Townsend (Dawson Sweat, Klause Rauser, Tommy Stewart, Gavin Vandenacre) 44.71 4x400 Relay Manhattan (Michael Swan, Cole Pipal, Luke Meeker, Wyatt Barney) 3:37.12 Shot Put Wade Rykal, Jefferson 45' 1 Discus Dylan Smith, Whitehall 128' 3 Javelin Braden Morris, Jefferson 158' 9 High Jump Owen Long, Three Forks 5' 8 Pole Vault Colter Barta, Manhattan 9' 6 Long Jump Michael Swan, Manhattan 20' 0.5 Triple Jump Braden Morris, Jefferson 40' 8.75

WOMEN'S

100 Meters Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber 12.83 200 Meters Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber 26.24 400 Meters Madeline Severson, Manhattan 59.47 800 Meters Kameryn Ketchum, Big Timber 2:31.50 1600 Meters Hallie Hemenway, Manhattan 5:27.07 3200 Meters Hallie Hemenway, Manhattan 12:12.65 100m Hurdles Olleca Severson, Manhattan 15.85 300m Hurdles Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks 47.85 4x100 Relay Jefferson (MacKenzie Layng, Hailee Stiles, Grace Alexander, Clare Ronayne) 51.08 4x400 Relay Jefferson (Clare Ronayne, Hailee Stiles, MacKenzie Layng, Grace Alexander) 4:14.91 Shot Put Emily Cooley, Big Timber 32' 2.5 Discus Kai Taylor, Jefferson 97' 5 Javelin Brielle Davis, Three Forks 94' 8 High Jump Emily Cooley, Big Timber 5' 4 Pole Vault Olleca Severson, Manhattan 8' 6 Long Jump Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks 16' 4.75 Triple Jump Emma McCauley, Jefferson 34' 5

The top six times and measurements from each event will be competing next Thursday, May 20 at the Southern B/C Divisionals in Laurel.